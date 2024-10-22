In a marquee matchup on matchday three of the Champions League, five-time winners Barcelona will take on six-time champions Bayern Munich on Wednesday.

Both teams sit on three points after two matches, and a loss here could jeopardize their chances of remaining in the top 24.

Hansi Flick's impressive tenure as Barcelona manager continued this weekend with a commanding 5-1 victory over Sevilla, solidifying their three-point lead at the top of La Liga.

The only blemish on their domestic record so far was a slip-up against Osasuna, while Flick's sole other defeat came against a stubborn Monaco side after his team was reduced to 10 men in the first half.

However, La Blaugrana bounced back in style during matchday two, dismantling Young Boys 5-0 – an ideal preparation for the upcoming clash with the German heavyweights, Flick and top scorer Robert Lewandowski's former club.

Flick has now won 17 of his 20 Champions League matches, boasting the highest win ratio of any manager in the competition's history and setting the record for the most wins by a coach in their first 20 games.

Barcelona's history against Bayern Munich casts a daunting shadow over this upcoming clash, as the Catalans have managed just two wins in 15 previous encounters.

The last six matchups have all ended in Bayern's favor, including the shocking 8-2 defeat in 2020.

Since then, the Bavarians have claimed four consecutive victories without conceding a single goal.

Another loss would see Barcelona equal their club record for the longest losing streak against a single opponent, a dubious distinction that dates back to the early 1960s when they faced the dominant Real Madrid.

With 10 wins against Barcelona in the Champions League, Bayern Munich could equal the record for the most victories by any team against a single opponent in the competition.

They would also become the first team since Real Madrid, who achieved this feat against Ajax in the 2010s, to win seven consecutive matches against a single rival.

Vincent Kompany will be eager for his side to bounce back after a disappointing loss to Aston Villa on matchday two, where Jhon Duran capitalized on a rare misstep from Manuel Neuer to score a stunning late winner.

That defeat ended Bayern's remarkable 41-game unbeaten streak at this stage of the Champions League and puts them at risk of losing three consecutive away matches in Europe for the first time in their history, following a dramatic semifinal loss to Real Madrid last season.

In mid-September, Bayern Munich achieved a remarkable feat by winning three matches in just one week, netting an astonishing 20 goals against Holstein Kiel, Dinamo Zagreb, and Werder Bremen.

However, their momentum faltered afterward, as they managed only draws against Bayer Leverkusen and Eintracht Frankfurt, flanking their loss to Aston Villa.

Fortunately, their three-game winless streak came to an end this past weekend, with Harry Kane scoring his sixth hat trick for Bayern in a commanding 4-0 victory over Stuttgart.

This win keeps them at the top of the Bundesliga, ahead of RB Leipzig on goal difference.

Flick is poised to continue backing Inaki Pena in goal for Barcelona, despite the recent arrival of Wojciech Szczesny, for both this match and the upcoming El Clasico, as Marc-Andre ter Stegen is sidelined for the season.

Barcelona welcomed Dani Olmo and Gavi back into the matchday squad following injuries, with Gavi making a brief appearance in the final minutes over the weekend.

Frenkie de Jong is nearing a full return, although he has yet to start since his comeback at the beginning of the month.

Meanwhile, Marc Bernal remains out long-term due to a serious knee injury.

The hosts will also miss Ferran Torres because of a hamstring issue, along with center-back duo Ronald Araujo and Andreas Christensen.

As a result, teenager Pau Cubarsi is set to start in another high-profile matchup.

Bayern will be without Aleksandar Pavlovic, who suffered a broken collarbone just five minutes into last weekend's match, leaving Joao Palhinha as the likely candidate to step in.

Raphael Guerreiro has recently played as a right-back, but Konrad Laimer could also take on that role, with Joshua Kimmich expected to remain in midfield alongside Leon Goretzka.

Young star Jamal Musiala is the major injury concern for the visitors, as he battles a hip issue that may prevent him from participating.

Additionally, right-back duo Josip Stanisic and Sacha Boey are both sidelined, necessitating Guerreiro's position switch.