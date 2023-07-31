The echoes of the past reverberate through Barcelona as a familiar foe reemerges from the shadows.

Paris Saint-Germain, notorious for their blockbuster 2017 move for Neymar, are once again prowling the Catalan camp, and this time, they have their sights set on the swift and skillful Ousmane Dembele.

In 2017, PSG made history by smashing transfer records with a staggering 222 million euros ($245 million) deal for Neymar.

As the French giants prepare for a future without Kylian Mbappe, they turn their attention to Dembouz.

This time, however, the price tag is significantly lower, 172 million euros less than their previous Galactico acquisition.

Dembele, a formidable piece in the transfer market, is surprisingly unguarded by Los Cules, with a seemingly paltry 50 million euro buyout clause, valid until Aug. 1.

It is a rare opportunity that PSG are eager to exploit, and they have taken formal steps by requesting Barcelona to negotiate with the player, expressing their willingness to meet his release clause.

Now, the ball is firmly in Dembele’s court, and the situation looks grim for the Blaugrana, considering that he has reportedly reached a verbal agreement on a five-year deal with the Parisians.

The French champions are keen to activate his 50 million euro release clause and now appear to have convinced the player to make the move as well.

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano reported Dembele “says yes” to PSG and his agent has agreed a deal until 2028.

PSG’s interest comes just over a month after Dembele rejected talk of a move to Parc des Princes.

In an interview with Marca, the forward spoke about the speculation and said: “There was and is nothing with PSG.”

In an attempt to retain their star winger, Barcelona’s iconic captain-turned-coach, Xavi, has implored Dembele, both privately and publicly, to recognize his pivotal role in the team’s future vision.

Sporting directors have also pulled out all the stops to persuade Dembele to stay.

Alas, Barcelona’s financial clout pales compared to PSG’s deep pockets, making it challenging for them to match the French outfit’s offerings.

Contract renewal negotiations, once underway, hit stumbling blocks due to the player’s lofty financial demands – demands that PSG seems eager to fulfill.

The clock is ticking as Monday (Aug. 1) looms large on the horizon.

On that day, Dembele’s release clause will skyrocket from 50 million euros to 100 million euros.

In a twist of fate, Barcelona had previously agreed to give the player 50% of any transfer fee as part of his last contract renewal.

Both 50 million euros and 100 million euros are sumptuous figures for PSG, but it’s a tough pill to swallow for Barcelona, considering the small return on investment for one of their prized assets.

Dembele’s shrewd agent, known for being a tough negotiator, has hinted that his client would consider leaving only if there is an amicable agreement between the clubs, bypassing the buyout clause altogether.

However, Barcelona seem adamant against the idea of negotiating with PSG, aiming to keep Dembele in their ranks.

The forthcoming meeting between the player and Xavi looms as a decisive moment, holding the potential to work miracles in altering the course of events.

Financially, Barcelona face an uphill battle, a predicament that has cast a shadow of pessimism over the club.

Nevertheless, the words of the legendary Xavi hold the power to conjure hope and preserve the dreams of the Camp Nou faithful.