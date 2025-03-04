Barcelona’s quest for European supremacy continues on Wednesday as they lock horns with Benfica in the first leg of their Champions League last-16 clash at the Estadio da Luz.

Riding the momentum of an electrifying league phase campaign, La Blaugrana aim to take a decisive step toward their long-awaited return to the pinnacle of European football.

Blazing Barca

Hansi Flick’s side stormed through the league phase, bouncing back from an opening loss to Monaco to collect 19 points from the next 21 available.

Their attacking firepower was unmatched – 28 goals in eight matches, a figure that left Borussia Dortmund’s 22-goal tally trailing in their wake.

Barcelona found the net at least twice in each of their last seven league phase fixtures, reinforcing their status as one of the tournament’s most dangerous sides.

The goal rush has not slowed in domestic action either.

A thrilling 4-4 Copa del Rey semifinal first leg against Atletico Madrid was followed by a commanding 4-0 demolition of Real Sociedad, propelling Barcelona back to the summit of La Liga.

The victory marked their 15th consecutive match without defeat across all competitions, with multiple goals in 11 of their last 12 games away from their temporary home at the Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys.

Flick’s Euro vision

Barcelona’s resurgence has sparked dreams of a return to Champions League glory, a decade after their last triumph.

The draw has placed them on the opposite side from heavyweights Liverpool, Real Madrid, Atletico Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain, fueling optimism that a path to the final in Munich is within reach.

Yet, formidable tests potentially await against Bayern Munich or Inter Milan before any talk of silverware can materialize.

Benfica’s road

While Barcelona dazzled in the group phase, Benfica took the scenic route.

The Portuguese giants squeezed into the playoffs with a 16th-placed league phase finish, setting up a tense encounter with Monaco.

A narrow 1-0 first-leg victory, courtesy of Vangelis Pavlidis, set the stage for a pulsating 3-3 draw in the return fixture, allowing Bruno Lage’s men to scrape through on aggregate.

Benfica have since hit their stride, collecting seven wins and a draw from their last eight matches across all competitions.

They currently share the Primeira Liga summit with Sporting Lisbon and have booked a place in the Taca de Portugal semifinals.

Their Champions League campaign has been nothing short of chaotic – 10 matches, 35 goals and a spectacular 5-4 loss to Barcelona in January, the only time in 40 European home fixtures that they failed to win after scoring at least four goals.

Barcelona's Raphinha celebrates his side's fifth goal during a Champions League opening phase match against Benfica at the Luz stadium, Lisbon, Portugal, Jan. 21, 2025. (AP Photo)

Tactical battles

Flick has been handed a boost with the likely return of Gavi, who missed the Real Sociedad clash due to illness.

However, Andreas Christensen is sidelined for at least four weeks with a calf injury, while Marc Bernal and Marc-Andre ter Stegen continue their recoveries from knee issues.

On the attacking front, Raphinha is chasing history.

The Brazilian has already racked up 12 goal involvements in this season’s Champions League, trailing only Roberto Firmino (17 in 2017-18) and Kaka (13 in 2006-07) for the most by a Brazilian in a single campaign.

He will link up with Robert Lewandowski and Lamine Yamal in a front line designed to tear apart Benfica’s backline.

Benfica’s injury woes mount with Florentino, Alexander Bah, Manu Silva, Tiago Gouveia and Renato Sanches all sidelined.

Angel Di Maria also misses out, placing the attacking burden squarely on Pavlidis.

The Greek striker was a hat trick hero in Benfica’s wild 5-4 loss to Barcelona and boasts nine goal involvements in this year’s competition.