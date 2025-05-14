Fresh off a rousing 4-3 El Clasico triumph over Real Madrid, Barcelona stand on the brink of their 28th La Liga title – and could seal the crown on Thursday with a win over city rivals Espanyol.

Should Madrid stumble against Mallorca on Wednesday, the Blaugrana would enter the RCDE Stadium as newly minted champions.

But even if Los Blancos collect all three points, a derby-day victory would still hand Hansi Flick’s men the league trophy with two matches to spare.

Barcelona’s revival under Flick has been nothing short of dramatic.

Sunday’s El Clasico at Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys was a rollercoaster, with Barca battling back from Kylian Mbappe’s early double to lead 4-2 by halftime.

Eric Garcia and teenage sensation Lamine Yamal got on the board before Raphinha struck twice.

Mbappe completed his hat trick in the second half, and Fermin Lopez’s would-be goal was ruled out by VAR, but Barca held on.

Already holders of the Copa del Rey and Spanish Super Cup, Barca now lead La Liga by seven points with three games to play. With 95 goals in 35 games, Flick’s side also have their eyes set on hitting the 100-goal mark.

Espanyol, meanwhile, are staring down the barrel of a survival fight.

Los Periquitos sit 14th after a dismal run, taking just one point from their last four outings. A 1-1 draw with Valencia was followed by three straight losses to Villarreal, Real Betis and second-tier-bound Leganes – the latter a 3-2 defeat despite a late rally from Leandro Cabrera and Pere Milla.

Still, Manolo Gonzalez’s side are five points clear of the drop with three games left, and will lean on their solid home form: one loss in their last 11 La Liga matches at RCDE Stadium (4W, 6D), though that lone defeat came in their most recent outing against Betis.

Espanyol haven’t beaten Barca in the league since a 2-1 win back in February 2009, and the numbers don’t lie – the Blaugrana are unbeaten in their last 27 La Liga derbies (20W, 7D), including a 3-1 win in November’s reverse fixture powered by a Dani Olmo brace and an early Raphinha strike.

Barcelona have also won 14 of their last 15 league matches and each of their last five on the road.

In team news, Espanyol will again be without defender Brian Olivan (calf), while midfielder Pol Lozano could return after resuming training.

Right-back Omar El Hilali is available after serving a one-match suspension. Forward Javi Puado, with 11 goals and three assists, will lead the attacking charge.

For Barcelona, long-term absentee Marc Bernal remains sidelined.

Jules Kounde and Pablo Torre are still doubtful, and Inigo Martinez is suspended.

Andreas Christensen, who impressed off the bench in El Clasico, may slot in alongside Ronald Araujo.

Alejandro Balde is pushing for a start, but Robert Lewandowski, nursing a hamstring issue, is unlikely to be risked.