Barcelona head to Germany on Tuesday night with momentum, muscle and memory firmly on their side, ready to slam the Champions League quarter-final door shut on Borussia Dortmund.

After a 4-0 demolition job in the first leg at Montjuïc, La Blaugrana step into Signal Iduna Park needing only to avoid a historical collapse.

But this isn’t a team clinging to the past – they’re rewriting the present.

Hansi Flick’s red-hot squad has their foot on the accelerator and eyes on a stunning quadruple.

Barcelona’s ruthless trio – Raphinha, Lamine Yamal and Robert Lewandowski – carved Dortmund apart last week.

Lewandowski punished his former club with a brace, while Raphinha and Yamal struck with venom.

Raphinha even matched Lionel Messi’s club record for most goal involvements in a single Champions League campaign – 19 and counting.

The stats are staggering.

No team has ever survived a four-goal first-leg deficit in UCL knockout play – except Barcelona.

That 2017 remontada against PSG is legendary, but Dortmund replicating it feels far-fetched.

Niko Kovac’s side is inconsistent, injury-hit and fragile at home, having won just three of their last 12 in front of the Yellow Wall – a run that includes a 3-2 loss to these same Catalans.

Barcelona, meanwhile, are painting a masterpiece of a season. Saturday’s 1-0 win over Leganes kept them unbeaten in all 24 matches played in 2025 – their longest such run to start a calendar year.

They’re top of La Liga, Spanish Super Cup winners, Copa del Rey finalists, and Champions League favorites.

A quadruple isn’t just a dream. It’s a calendar away.

They’ve beaten Dortmund twice this season. They thrashed Bayern 4-1.

They’ve won their last three UCL games against German opposition after losing the previous five.

Flick's fingerprint is clear: control, composure and clinical edge. And now, they chase a ninth straight road win – a club record – having avoided defeat in 16 straight away games since November.

Injuries? Yes, but manageable.

Alejandro Balde’s hamstring knock leaves Gerard Martin to step in at left-back.

Ter Stegen, Marc Bernal and Marc Casado are also sidelined, but Fermin Lopez, who assisted Lewandowski last week, is expected to start ahead of Gavi again.

However, Barcelona received a timely boost with Dani Olmo returning from the minor injury he picked up against Osasuna.

Dortmund welcomes Pascal Gross back from suspension, but Marcel Sabitzer and Nico Schlotterbeck remain out with knee injuries.

Kovac may abandon his recent three-man back line in favor of a desperate 4-2-3-1 as he hopes for goals, goals and more goals.

But the truth is clear: Barcelona are charging toward the semis with the hunger of a team that hasn’t won the UCL since 2015 – and the swagger of one that knows they’re favorites to lift it again.