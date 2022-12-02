While it was intriguing to speculate about where İlkay Gündoğan, who dons the jersey of English Premier League powerhouse Manchester City, would end up next in his career, a startling revelation has emerged that could scuttle Spor Toto Süper Lig giants Galatasaray's transfer plans.

The 32-year-old midfielder, who is a key member at City and whose contract is set to expire on June 30, 2023 (at the end of the current campaign), has reportedly caught Barcelona's attention.

According to the news outlet, Mundo Deportivo, Barcelona is closely following the developments regarding Gündoğan's future and if everything goes as planned, Barcelona intends to make a move for the German football player of Turkish origin come January.

It was stated that Barcelona head coach Xavi liked the German football player very much and wanted to see him at Camp Nou and in January, İlkay will also have a meeting with City about his future.

İlkay Gündoğan, who swapped his yellow Borussia Dortmund outfit for Cityzen blues in 2016, has managed to net 51 times and provided 35 assists in 273 matches in England.

As for silverware, he is quite decorated with four English Premier League championships, an FA Cup and four EFL Cup championships

Asked about his future Gündoğan had this to say, "I am happy where I am. At the moment, there is no decision made for my future. In this situation, it is natural for speculation to arise. No one knows what will happen. I don't know right now."

İlkay Gündoğan, who was with the recently eliminated German national team at the 2022 World Cup, is also in contact with Galatasaray.

The football player had left the door open by saying, "We don't know what will happen in the future," about his transfer to Türkiye.