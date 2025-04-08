Montjuic is bracing for a heavyweight Champions League clash on Wednesday as a red-hot Barcelona side hosts Borussia Dortmund in the first leg of a tantalizing quarter-final with history, revenge, and a spot in the last four on the line.

Barcelona enter the tie riding a 22-game unbeaten streak, with 18 wins and their eyes on an unprecedented quadruple.

Already Spanish Super Cup champions and Copa del Rey finalists, Hansi Flick’s men are also neck-and-neck with Real Madrid in La Liga – and leading the Champions League in goals scored.

But last weekend’s 1-1 home draw against Real Betis served as a reality check, with teenager Natan canceling out Gavi’s early strike.

It was a rare stumble for a side that’s lit up Europe with a fluid, ferocious attack.

Now, with Inter Milan or Bayern Munich awaiting the winner, Barcelona look to exorcise old ghosts – particularly the painful 2010 semifinal loss to Inter – while Dortmund seek revenge of their own.

The German side would love nothing more than to return to the final and erase years of heartbreak, especially at the hands of domestic giants Bayern.

Dortmund’s path looks steep.

They have won just three of 20 games in Spain and were thumped 5-2 by Real Madrid earlier this season.

They have never beaten Barcelona in five attempts, and Flick boasts a flawless 6-0 record against the Black and Yellows, including a group-stage win where Ferran Torres fired late to seal a 3-2 thriller.

Yet under the European spotlight, Dortmund transform.

Last year’s runners-up have suffered only one knockout defeat in their last eight ties and have won three straight away games in this phase.

For manager Niko Kovac, this competition might be the only ticket back to the Champions League as Dortmund sit eighth in a weak Bundesliga, five points shy of fourth.

Raphinha eyes Messi’s record

With Dani Olmo out injured, Flick faces a decision.

Gavi, steady and composed, made a strong case to start again after scoring against Betis.

But Ferran Torres – who set up Gavi’s goal – is pushing hard after a blistering run of form: three goals and an assist since the break.

Still, all eyes are on Raphinha, rested at the weekend, now primed to headline a ruthless front three with Robert Lewandowski and 16-year-old sensation Lamine Yamal.

The Brazilian has 11 goals and five assists in 10 UCL games, just three involvements shy of Messi’s single-season club record.

Lewandowski, a former Dortmund talisman, has not slowed, while Yamal continues to dazzle with composure beyond his years.

If the trio fires, comparisons to Barca’s fabled MSN attack – Messi, Suarez, Neymar – may no longer be hyperbole.

Injuries, returns, what’s at stake

Barca’s injury list remains long.

The three Marcs, Ter Stegen, Bernal, and Casado, are all out for the season, while Olmo and Inigo Martinez are doubtful, though Martinez may return after precautionary rest.

Luckily, veteran Wojciech Szczesny has steadied the goalkeeping department since stepping in for Ter Stegen.

Dortmund’s Marcel Sabitzer remains sidelined with a knee injury, and Monday brought more bad news: key defender Nico Schlotterbeck is out for the season with a torn meniscus.

Niklas Sule and Yan Couto return, but the loss of Schlotterbeck is a major blow.

Still, Dortmund have depth. Serhou Guirassy, rested on Saturday, is expected to lead the line, having scored twice in their last meeting with Barca.