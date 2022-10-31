Fenerbahçe ran rampant past Istanbulspor on Sunday, in the 12th week of the Spor Toto Süper Lig as they defeated the host 5-2 with Belgian player Michy Batshuayi, finishing the match with a hat-trick and received praises from coach Jorge Jesus.

Atatürk Olympic Stadium was lit as Fenerbahçe started the match with intensity as they won a penalty in the 16th minute. Michy Batshuayi stepped in and sent the ball home to put his team ahead in the 18th minute. The visitors didn't get their leg off the paddle as they added one more through Irfan Can Kahveci's 36th-minute strike.

Starting the second half effectively, Istanbulspor reduced the gap to 1 with Topalli's goal in the 48th minute. Fenerbahce, who recovered quickly, restored the settings to 2 again as Michy Batshuayi converted Kahveci's corner in the 49th-minute goal.

A minute after coach Jorge Jesus made three substitutions in the 66th minute for the Yellow Canaries, Kosovan Jetmir Topalli, reduced the difference to 1 again in a fast-developing Istanbulspor attack. Fenerbahce, who increased the pressure in the final 10 minutes, bagged 5 for 2 with goals scored by Enner Valencia in the 86th minute and Michy Batshuayi in the 88th minute.

After this result, the yellow-dark-blue side, with one league game in hand, continued their lead by increasing their points to 26 after 11 matches.

Defeating VavaCars Fatih Karagümrük, MKE Ankaragücü and Medipol Başakşehir, respectively, in the league, Fenerbahçe continued its streak against Istanbulspor.

The yellow-dark-blue side scored 14 goals in the four games in question and drew a spectacular goal machine image.