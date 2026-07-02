Belgium produced the biggest comeback of the World Cup so far, overturning a two-goal deficit to beat Senegal 3-2 with a dramatic penalty deep into extra time Wednesday and book a place in the round of 16.

Senegal looked set for victory after taking a 2-0 lead into the closing stages, but Belgium staged a stunning late rally. Romelu Lukaku pulled one back before Youri Tielemans struck in the dying moments of regulation to force extra time in the round-of-32 clash.

With a penalty shootout just seconds away, Tielemans completed the remarkable turnaround by converting from the spot in the 125th minute, scoring the latest goal in World Cup history.

"Being part of this comeback is a proud moment because I scored the last two goals to give the team the win today," Tielemans said. "I'm very proud to be able to help the team score goals and get us over the line."

The decisive moment came after Tielemans was brought down inside the penalty area with only moments remaining. Following a video review, the referee pointed to the spot despite furious protests from Senegal's players, allowing the Belgian midfielder to seal a memorable victory.

"I do not want to interpret the decision. We all have different interpretations when it comes to awarding a penalty," Senegal coach Pape Thiaw said. "I'd rather not comment on the referee's decision."

The victory marked only the second time in the last 11 World Cups that a team trailing by two or more goals in a knockout-round match recovered to advance. Belgium also did so in a 3-2 victory over Japan in the round of 16 at the 2018 tournament.

"Senegal deserved to win," Belgium coach Rudi Garcia said. "But I'm happy it was us."

Many of the key players from Belgium's team that finished third at the 2018 World Cup in Russia were instrumental in Wednesday's victory. Lukaku, his country's all-time leading scorer, came off the bench to get Belgium back into the match with a goal in the 86th minute, setting the stage for Tielemans to force extra time.

"It is a cruel loss because we played well," Thiaw said. "We had the advantage. We were leading 2-0. However, a football match is not only 85 minutes. Belgium came back, and we were not able to deal with that. We must congratulate Belgium as they progress."

Belgium is back in the round of 16 for the third time in four World Cups. The team reached the quarterfinals in 2014 and the semifinals in 2018 but failed to advance from the group stage four years ago in Qatar.

The Belgians will next face the United States on Monday in Seattle.

Senegal appeared headed for the round of 16 for much of the match. Habib Diarra scored in the first half, and Ismaïla Sarr made it 2-0 early in the second. It was his fourth goal of the World Cup and one of the tournament's finest. Sarr controlled a long ball from Moussa Niakhaté with his chest before firing past Belgium goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois.

Courtois, playing in his fourth World Cup, then made three crucial saves to keep Senegal from extending its lead.

Senegal defender Krépin Diatta said Belgium should never have been allowed back into the match.

"It shouldn't have happened. You have to defend your box and be the boss of your box," he said. "We suffered, but we have to move on. It's a pity."

Lukaku said Belgium showed character with its late comeback.

"This Senegal side is one of the best teams in the tournament," he said. "Technically, physically and tactically, it was really tough. But when we stepped up the intensity of our pressing, won the second balls and showed our team spirit, we won the match."

Senegal arrived at the World Cup as Africa's second-highest-ranked team behind Morocco. It won a chaotic Africa Cup of Nations final on Jan. 18 against Morocco, but the result was later overturned by the Confederation of African Football because Thiaw had temporarily pulled his players off the field.

Senegal advanced to the World Cup knockout stage as one of the best third-place finishers after losses to France and Norway and a victory over Iraq.

"It's the best African nation. It's as simple as that," Garcia said. "They showed that even against France they dominated the first half. They came through a difficult group. I would have preferred not to play against them."