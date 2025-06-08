Borussia Dortmund have struck a club-record deal to sign 19-year-old Jobe Bellingham from Sunderland, following in the footsteps of his older brother, Jude.

With renowned transfer expert Fabrizio Romano giving his famous "here we go," the Bundesliga side agreed to a 33 million euro ($35.7 million) fixed fee, with an additional 5 million euros in performance-related bonuses, sources have said.

The total package could hit 38 million euros, making Jobe the second-most expensive player in Dortmund history, behind only Ousmane Dembele, and potentially their most costly if the full add-ons trigger.

The deal also includes a 15% sell-on clause, underlining Sunderland’s strong negotiation stance after rejecting Dortmund’s initial 20 million euro offer.

The move will break Sunderland’s all-time record for a player sale, surpassing the 30 million euros Everton paid for Jordan Pickford in 2017.

Jobe, who joined Sunderland from Birmingham City in 2023, scored 11 goals and assisted four more in 90 appearances.

He was instrumental in the Black Cats’ return to the Premier League, capping his tenure with a crucial performance in their 2-1 play-off final win over Sheffield United.

Despite the celebrations, speculation surged when Bellingham was spotted in Germany shortly after promotion.

While initially brushed off as a routine visit, it turned out to be the prelude to a major transfer. Dortmund beat out interest from Eintracht Frankfurt and RB Leipzig to seal the deal.

The move mirrors Jude’s path from Birmingham to Dortmund in 2020, when the elder Bellingham joined at 17 and quickly became a club icon, winning the DFB-Pokal and making 132 appearances before a switch to Real Madrid in 2023.

Jobe now steps into a similar spotlight, backed by glowing recommendations – especially from Daniel Dodds, Dortmund’s UK scout who previously coached him at both Birmingham and Sunderland.

He may debut sooner than expected.

Dortmund are slated to play in the expanded Club World Cup this month, grouped with Fluminense, Mamelodi Sundowns, and Ulsan HD.

Their tournament kicks off on June 17 against the Brazilian champions.