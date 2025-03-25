Beşiktaş have called on the Turkish Football Federation (TFF) to appoint a foreign referee for the upcoming Galatasaray derby in the Süper Lig, insisting that fairness and equality must be upheld in Turkish football.

The club expressed concern after hearing rumors that the TFF plans to assign a local referee to the match, a decision Beşiktaş believes would represent a clear double standard.

In an official statement, the club stated: "As a strong advocate for justice and equality in Turkish football, we are alarmed by reports that the TFF intends to assign a local referee to the Beşiktaş-Galatasaray derby. If these reports are true, the federation will have clearly signed off on a double standard, undermining the fairness of the sport."

Beşiktaş pointed to the TFF’s decision to assign a foreign referee for the Galatasaray-Fenerbahçe derby, calling any deviation for the Beşiktaş-Galatasaray match unacceptable.

"If the reason for appointing a foreign referee is to address concerns about referee impartiality, this should apply to all critical matches. Otherwise, no one can argue that the decision aligns with fairness and neutrality."

With the debate surrounding the choice of referee for the derby, Beşiktaş made a direct appeal to TFF President İbrahim Ethem Hacıosmanoğlu and board members, urging them to extend the same standards for the Beşiktaş-Galatasaray match. The club emphasized its commitment to ensuring fairness, insisting that the federation must not ignore its concerns.

"Do not sign off on injustice," the statement continued, urging the federation not to overlook the club’s commitment to equality. "We advise you to heed the sensitivity of our community on this matter. No one should underestimate the Beşiktaş family."