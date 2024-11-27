Beşiktaş Chairperson Hasan Arat Wednesday stepped down from his position with the Black Eagles.

The club announced that Hüseyin Yücel will assume the chairperson's role on an interim basis, pending approval at the next general assembly meeting.

The Istanbul-based football giants released a statement detailing the board's decision:

"As per the resolution adopted at the Board of Directors meeting on 27.11.2024, the resignation of Mr. Hasan Arat from his roles as Chairman and Board Member has been accepted. Consequently, Mr. Hüseyin Yücel has been appointed as Chairman under Article 363 of the Turkish Commercial Code, subject to ratification at the upcoming general assembly."

The announcement marks a pivotal moment for the Black Eagles, with Arat's departure prompting questions about the future direction of the club's administrative and sporting strategies considering their recent dip in Super League form.