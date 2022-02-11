Istanbul giant Beşiktaş eliminated its Izmir rivals Göztepe on penalties Thursday to qualify for the Turkish Cup quarterfinals.

Neither team was able to break the deadlock for 90 minutes so the match went to penalties at Istanbul's Vodafone Park.

In the penalty shootout, Michy Batshuayi, Atiba Hutchinson and Domagoj Vida converted their kicks for Beşiktaş.

Venezuelan defender Wilker Angel was the only player to convert for Göztepe.

In addition to Beşiktaş, Gaziantep FK, VavaCars Fatih Karagümrük, Yukatel Kayserispor, Demir Grup Sivasspor, Fraport TAV Antalyaspor, Trabzonspor and Aytemiz Alanyaspor qualified for the next round.

The draw for the quarterfinals and semifinals is scheduled for 11:30 a.m. GMT Friday.