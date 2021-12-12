Beşiktaş beat Yukatel Kayserispor 4-2 after a five-match victory drought for the Istanbul giant in the Turkish Süper Lig game on Sunday.

Kayserispor broke the deadlock with Mame Thiam in the 38th minute, while Beşiktaş leveled the game with a header from Cyle Larin in the 45th minute at Vodafone Park in Istanbul.

Mame Thiam produced a goal again for his team in the 71st minute.

Beşiktaş's Belgian striker Michy Batshuayi scored twice in the 84th and 89th minutes.

Güven Yalçın netted at the stoppage time as the 16th week game ended 4-2.

The latest Super Lig win for the Black Eagles was against Galatasaray 2-1 on matchday 10.

The seventh-placed Istanbul side, who tasted their seventh victory, boosted their points to 24 in the standings.

Yukatel Kayserispor remained at the 14th place with 19 points.