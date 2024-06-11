In their quest to bolster the squad, Beşiktaş are zeroing in on signing a new center-back, with Gabriel Paulista emerging as a top target.

The experienced Brazilian defender is set to meet with the club as transfer talks heat up.

Beşiktaş kicked off the new transfer window with a significant move, appointing Giovanni van Bronckhorst as their head coach.

"A contract has been signed with Giovanni van Bronckhorst to serve as the head coach of our professional football team until the end of the 2025-2026 season, with an option for an additional year for the 2026-2027 season," the Istanbul side announced.

In another strategic move, Beşiktaş brought in Brad Friedel as a consultant to assist in their ambitious transfer plans.

The club's primary focus is strengthening their defense.

Beşiktaş initially targeted Stefan Savic, the Montenegrin defender from Atletico Madrid.

However, the negotiations fell through as the 33-year-old demanded a hefty annual salary of 4.8 million ($5 million).

Beşiktaş’s counteroffer of 3.8 million euros was not enough to seal the deal, leading to a stalemate.

According to reports from A Spor, Beşiktaş are now on the verge of signing Gabriel Paulista.

The club has reached an agreement with the 33-year-old defender, who is out of contract with Atletico Madrid.

Previously linked with a move to Beşiktaş during the winter transfer window, Paulista opted for a short stint at Atletico.

This time, he has agreed to a three-year deal with the Istanbul giants.

Paulista’s agent is expected in Istanbul soon to finalize the transfer.

The defender will undergo a medical examination before signing the official contract.

Meanwhile, Arthur Masuaku has attracted interest from Nantes, and discussions with the French club are ongoing.

Should Masuaku depart, Beşiktaş plans to make a formal bid for Rıdvan Yılmaz, currently with Glasgow Rangers.

With Van Bronckhorst at the helm and key signings on the horizon, Beşiktaş aim to strengthen their squad and make a significant impact in the upcoming season.

Gabriel Paulista's impending arrival marks a crucial step in their defensive overhaul.