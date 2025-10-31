The Istanbul Derby takes center stage again on Sunday as Beşiktaş host Fenerbahçe at Tüpraş Stadium in a match that could reshape the Turkish Süper Lig title race.

Kickoff is set for 5:00 p.m. local time, with both sides separated by only five points in the standings and locked in pursuit of leaders Galatasaray.

Fenerbahçe enter the 11th week of the season unbeaten, sitting third on 22 points from six wins and four draws, while Beşiktaş, fourth on 17, are hoping to reignite their campaign with a statement win on home soil.

Galatasaray remain top with 28 points from 10 matches, but the outcome of Sunday’s derby could close the gap and tighten the race for Istanbul’s crown.

The stakes are amplified by history.

Since their first meeting in 1924, Beşiktaş and Fenerbahçe have contested 361 official derbies, averaging nearly three goals per game.

Fenerbahçe hold a slight edge with 135 wins to Beşiktaş’s 129 and the remaining 97 ending in stalemate.

Still, momentum has shifted frequently over the years, with this fixture often dictating the rhythm of the league season.

The current campaign has been a high-scoring one, averaging 3.2 goals per match.

Fenerbahçe boast the league’s best defense, conceding just six goals, while Beşiktaş’s 20 goals scored highlight their attacking flair under Sergen Yalçın, though their backline has been exposed 14 times – an issue they cannot afford against a side as ruthless as Fenerbahçe.

Fenerbahçe’s resurgence under Domenico Tedesco has been one of the defining stories of the season.

Since the Italian-German tactician replaced Jose Mourinho in September, the Yellow Canaries have rediscovered balance and identity.

They arrive at Tüpraş Stadium full of confidence after a commanding 4-0 away win over Gaziantep last week, led by Youssef En-Nesyri and Talisca, who continues to impress on the flanks.

Fenerbahçe’s creativity stems from a deep and balanced midfield led by Fred, whose composure and pressing intelligence provide control, while İsmail Yüksek, Kerem Aktürkoğlu and Sebastian Szymanski add energy and invention.

The trio’s chemistry has been instrumental in maintaining Fenerbahçe’s unbeaten run, which now spans 10 league matches and includes statement wins over Adana Demirspor, Fatih Karagümrük, and Kasımpaşa.

Yet Fenerbahçe’s consistency will face its sternest test.

Their 1-0 Europa League win over Stuttgart on Oct. 23 hinted at fatigue within a packed schedule, and Tedesco will be mindful of rotation.

İrfan Can Kahveci’s ankle injury and Mert Hakan Yandaş’s lingering fitness issue deprive the visitors of depth, though the squad’s structure and tactical discipline remain among the league’s best.

Beşiktaş, on the other hand, approach the derby with both hope and frustration.

Under Yalçın, they have shown flashes of brilliance but also inconsistency that has left supporters impatient.

A 1-1 draw against Kasımpaşa last weekend dampened their confidence after a 2-0 win over Konyaspor.

Their attacking structure remains potent, spearheaded by English striker Tammy Abraham, who has rediscovered his rhythm in black and white with eight goals across all competitions.

Yalçın’s challenge lies in fortifying the spine of his team; Beşiktaş have conceded five goals from set pieces and struggled to protect leads late in games.

Injuries have also hampered Beşiktaş’s rhythm.

Milot Rashica remains sidelined with a thigh issue, and Ege Tiknaz is still regaining fitness, while defensive lapses continue to haunt their late-game performances.

Yalçın is expected to field his strongest available lineup, relying on home advantage and the intensity of the Tüpraş crowd to lift his side.

The midfield duel promises to be decisive.

Fenerbahçe’s Fred, known for his tactical discipline and ability to break up play, will be tasked with disrupting Beşiktaş’s transitional surges led by Abraham’s hold-up play.

Possession may favor Beşiktaş – averaging 55% across matches – but Fenerbahçe’s pressing, the best in the league with a 12% high-turnover rate, could suffocate their rhythm.

Set pieces are another critical battleground.

Beşiktaş’s weakness defending dead balls contrasts sharply with Fenerbahçe’s precision from Aktürkoğlu’s deliveries.

In a fixture often defined by fine margins, one corner or free kick could prove decisive.

The derby’s history offers no shortage of drama.

Beşiktaş have won four of the last ten league meetings, while Fenerbahçe have triumphed twice, with four draws.

At Tüpraş Stadium, however, Beşiktaş’s dominance has waned – just one home win in the past five derbies.

The narrative extends beyond players to the men on the touchline.

For Tedesco, this marks his first Istanbul Derby since taking charge – a test of nerve and tactical acumen in one of world football’s most unforgiving environments.

Fenerbahçe’s record under foreign coaches in derbies has been mixed; of their last five league wins over Beşiktaş, four came under Turkish managers.

Yalçın, meanwhile, seeks redemption after Beşiktaş’s uneven start and will view this match as an opportunity to silence critics and reassert authority at home.