Following last week’s six-goal first-leg spectacle in Thun, Turkish Süper Lig giants Beşiktaş and Swiss side Lugano face off at Istanbul’s Tüpraş Stadium for the decisive second leg of their Europa League playoff on Thursday.

The victor of this two-legged clash will secure a spot in the newly expanded 36-team Europa League, while the loser will drop to the Conference League.

After dominating their opening three competitive games with an aggregate score of 11-2, Beşiktaş saw a two-goal lead evaporate in a thrilling 3-3 draw against Lugano in last week’s first leg.

The teams were tied 1-1 at halftime, but the second half ignited with a flurry of goals in just six minutes.

Gedson Fernandes scored his second goal of the match shortly before Al-Musrati extended Beşiktaş’s lead to two goals in the 55th minute.

However, Lugano quickly struck back, with Renato Steffen scoring just seconds after the restart.

An own goal by Gabriel Paulista then leveled the score for the Swiss side just after the hour mark, leaving the tie evenly balanced heading into Thursday’s second leg.

Beşiktaş manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst pointed out that a dry pitch hindered his team’s game plan and anticipates a "different game" on a "better pitch" with their home supporters backing them in the return leg.

The Black Eagles, who clinched the Turkish Cup last season and were eliminated in the Conference League group stage, are aiming to reach the Europa League group stage for the first time since the 2019-20 season.

Like Beşiktaş, Lugano also had a weekend off from domestic action, giving them a full seven days to rest and prepare for Thursday’s second leg in Istanbul.

The Bianconeri finished second in the Swiss Super League last season and have started the 2024-25 campaign with five wins, two draws, and three losses in their first 10 competitive matches.

They have yet to secure a victory in their three European qualifying fixtures.

Lugano has already experienced European disappointment against Turkish teams this season, having been defeated 6-4 on aggregate by Fenerbahçe in the Champions League second qualifying round at the end of last month.

Mattia Croci-Torti is now charged with guiding his team to a memorable victory in Türkiye.

Lugano aim to advance to the Europa League group stage for only the third time in their history and for the first time in five years.

Beşiktaş will be without Emrecan Terzi and Arda Kılıç due to knee and ankle injuries, respectively.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Daniel Amartey, Oğuzhan Akgün, and Abdullah Aydın have also been excluded from the club’s Europa League squad.

The Black Eagles announced the loan signing of Felix Uduokhai from Augsburg on Tuesday, but it is uncertain if the 26-year-old defender will be available for Thursday’s match.

Giovanni van Bronckhorst is unlikely to make significant changes to his starting lineup, so Emirhan Topçu, Arthur Masuaku, Cher Ndour, Rafa Silva, and Ciro Immobile are expected to keep their spots in the first XI.

Lugano will welcome back Albian Hajdari, who was suspended for the first leg due to a red card in the previous round against Partizan. He may replace Ayman El Wafi at center-back.

Mattia Bottani, who made a second-half appearance in the first leg after recovering from a muscle injury, could be in line for a starting role on Thursday.

Kacper Przybyłko has netted five goals in 10 games this season but has yet to score in European competition.

He faces competition from Shkelqim Vladi for a spot in the starting lineup.