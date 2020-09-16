Istanbul powerhouse Beikta on Wednesday announced 12 cases of coronavirus cases among members of its youth academy.

According to the Sper Lig club, seven players and five members of the youth academy turned up positive for COVID-19 during routine testing.

Beikta said the infected members were isolated and disinfection work was underway at the academy's facilities.

Almost all Turkish Sper Lig clubs have previously reported coronavirus cases, including Fenerbahe, Galatasaray and Trabzonspor, but Beiktas announcement marked the highest number of cases at one time in a Turkish sports club.

The closest was in May when Erzurumspor reported 11 COVID-19 cases in four players and seven staff members.