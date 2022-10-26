Beşiktaş parted ways with head coach Valerien Ismael, the club announced Wednesday.

The Black Eagles thanked the French manager and wished him success in his future career.

Ismael, 47, was appointed manager in March 2022 and managed eight wins, seven draws and three defeats in 18 matches with the Istanbul club.

Former Beşiktaş and Trabzonspor head coach, Senol Gunes, is rumored as a successor to Ismael.

Gunes won two consecutive Süper Lig titles with the Black Eagles in 2016 and 2017.

Beşiktaş is 5th in the Turkish Süper Lig standings with 19 points.