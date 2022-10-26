Beşiktaş parted ways with head coach Valerien Ismael, the club announced Wednesday.
The Black Eagles thanked the French manager and wished him success in his future career.
Ismael, 47, was appointed manager in March 2022 and managed eight wins, seven draws and three defeats in 18 matches with the Istanbul club.
Former Beşiktaş and Trabzonspor head coach, Senol Gunes, is rumored as a successor to Ismael.
Gunes won two consecutive Süper Lig titles with the Black Eagles in 2016 and 2017.
Beşiktaş is 5th in the Turkish Süper Lig standings with 19 points.
Please click to read our informative text prepared pursuant to the Law on the Protection of Personal Data No. 6698 and to get information about the cookies used on our website in accordance with the relevant legislation.
6698 sayılı Kişisel Verilerin Korunması Kanunu uyarınca hazırlanmış aydınlatma metnimizi okumak ve sitemizde ilgili mevzuata uygun olarak kullanılan çerezlerle ilgili bilgi almak için lütfen tıklayınız.