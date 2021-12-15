Turkish Süper Lig champion Beşiktaş has reportedly agreed in principle to appoint Portuguese Bruno Pinheiro as the club's new head coach, according to local media reports Wednesday.

Pinheiro, who currently heads Portuguese top tier side Estoril Praia, will join the Black Eagles after terminating the contract with his current team, according to NTV Spor.

Beşiktaş has reached a 1.5-year deal with the 45-year old coach and will pay him 900,000 euros (TL 14.99 million) a year, according to the Turkish daily Akşam.

Pinheiro will take place of Sergen Yalçın, who stepped down as Beşiktaş coach on Dec. 9 following an average season so far and an abysmal display in the UEFA Champions League.

Earlier reports suggested that club president, Ahmet Nur Çebi, was looking to bring in veteran coach Şenol Güneş as Yalçın’s replacement.

The club management apparently changed its mind following a presentation by the general manager, Ceyhun Kazancı.

The club’s under-19 coach Önder Karaveli will take the helm in Sunday’s derby against Fenerbahçe before Pinheiro joins the team next week.