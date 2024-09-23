Beşiktaş triumphed over Eyüpspor on Sunday with a 2-1 victory in their sixth Süper Lig match of the season, marking a crucial win at Tüpraş Stadium.

Milot Rashica opened the scoring in the 20th minute, while Ciro Immobile sealed the win with a penalty in stoppage time.

Emre Akbaba netted Eyüpspor's only goal from the spot in the 64th minute.

Under coach Giovanni van Bronckhorst, Beşiktaş fielded a strong lineup including Mert Günok, Jonas Svensson, and Gabriel Paulista, while Eyüpspor, led by Arda Turan, featured players like Berke Özer and Caner Erkin.

The first half began with high intensity, and Eyüpspor had the first clear chance in the 12th minute when Thiam’s effort was expertly saved by Günok.

Just five minutes later, Samuel Saiz's powerful shot was again denied by the Beşiktaş keeper.

The breakthrough came in the 20th minute when Joao Mario set up Rashica, who fired a precise shot into the bottom corner to give Beşiktaş a 1-0 lead.

As the game progressed, Beşiktaş pushed for a second goal while Eyüpspor sought counterattack opportunities.

The first half ended with Beşiktaş in the lead.

The second half started slowly, but Eyüpspor threatened in the 54th minute when Ahmed Kutucu's header missed the target from a corner.

Beşiktaş responded with a chance for Rafa Silva, but he couldn't convert. In the 59th minute, Eyüpspor was awarded a penalty after Thiam was fouled by Günok.

Initially shown a yellow card, Thiam's penalty opportunity was confirmed after VAR review, and Emre Akbaba equalized in the 64th minute.

With the score level at 1-1, Eyüpspor had another opportunity in the 80th minute, but Thiam’s effort was thwarted by a superb reflex save from Günok.

As the clock ticked down, Beşiktaş mounted a decisive attack in stoppage time. Semih Kılıçsoy was brought down in the box by Tayfur Bingöl, and after a VAR check, referee Küçük awarded a penalty.

Immobile stepped up and confidently converted, restoring Beşiktaş's lead at 2-1.

The match ended without further goals, marking Beşiktaş's climb to 13 points in the league standings, while Eyüpspor remained at nine points, suffering their first defeat of the season.

First Süper Lig meeting

This match marked the first time Beşiktaş and Eyüpspor faced each other in the Süper Lig.

Eyüpspor, newly promoted this season, had started with two wins and three draws before this loss. In contrast, the two teams previously met in the Ziraat Turkish Cup last season, where Beşiktaş emerged victorious with a convincing 4-0 win.

Beşiktaş left-back Arthur Masuaku received a yellow card in the 90th minute, resulting in a suspension.

The 30-year-old will miss Beşiktaş's upcoming match against Kayserispor in the next round of the Süper Lig.