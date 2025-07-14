Beşiktaş officially welcomed Turkish international Orkun Kökçü back to his boyhood club on Sunday, signing him from Benfica in front of more than 20,000 raucous supporters at Tüpraş Stadium.

Accompanied by club president Serdal Adalı, the 24-year-old midfielder stepped onto the pitch to thunderous applause, chants, and a wave of black-and-white flags.

The club staged a grand unveiling, treating fans to a video tribute that left Kökçü visibly emotional.

"This is not just a signing. This is the symbol of a new era,” Adalı said. “Beşiktaş is rising again and Orkun will be the face of that rebirth.”

The club confirmed Kökçü joins on a one-year loan with an obligation to buy, signing a deal that ties him to the Black Eagles for five years.

The ceremony wasn't just fanfare – it was a heartfelt reunion. Kökçü, who once wore the club’s youth jersey before launching a successful European career, called the moment "surreal."

“Sevgili ailem (My Dear family)... I’m the happiest man alive right now,” he told fans from the podium. “All I ask is that you support the team, the coach, the president and me. Together, let’s chase titles.”

After signing, Kökçü circled the pitch, leading fans in the traditional "üçlü" chant and tossing footballs into the crowd. At one point, a fan sprinted onto the field to embrace him, security held back, and Kökçü smiled and celebrated with the crowd.

His family, including fellow footballer and brother Ozan Kökçü, watched proudly from the sidelines.

Adalı emphasized the symbolic nature of the transfer: “This isn’t Orkun’s first time in a Beşiktaş shirt. He’s worn it in his heart since childhood. Now, he’ll wear it as a leader on the pitch.”