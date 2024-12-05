Beşiktaş and Fenerbahçe will come to loggerheads on Saturday in a Süper Lig clash that promises to ignite the passion of fans and decide the next chapter in both teams' seasons.

After a rough patch with five consecutive matches without a win, Beşiktaş is looking to bounce back with a victory over their bitter rivals.

With recent struggles, the team hopes to lift the spirits of their supporters with a long-awaited derby win.

However, the Black Eagles will be without Paulista, Uduokhai and Necip, as they continue their recovery from injuries.

With Giovanni van Bronckhorst's departure, Serdar Topraktepe will lead the team in this crucial fixture.

Fenerbahçe’s momentum

Fenerbahçe enter the derby on a high, having won their last five league matches.

Jose Mourinho's men aim to continue their winning streak and maintain pressure on the league leaders, having recently reduced the gap to Galatasaray to just three points.

Mourinho, who attended Beşiktaş's last home match against Göztepe, had positive remarks about the team's performance, despite their challenges.

Goalkeepers' battle

At Tüpraş Stadium, eyes will be on the two goalkeepers.

Beşiktaş’s Mert Günok, who has featured in nearly every match this season, will guard the goal for the hosts.

Fenerbahçe’s Dominik Livakovic, who has played in all league matches this season, will aim to shut out Beşiktaş’s attack.

Günok, returning from injury, has faced criticism for conceding eight goals in his last four matches, though he has also kept a clean sheet in the 0-0 draw against Başakşehir.

In contrast, Livakovic’s domestic form has been solid, although his European campaign has been less impressive, conceding 14 goals in nine matches.

Fiery rivalry

The Beşiktaş-Fenerbahçe derby is known for its fiery atmosphere, with the teams collectively receiving 19 red and 185 yellow cards in their last 30 encounters.

Beşiktaş has been more aggressive, earning 13 red and 96 yellow cards, while Fenerbahçe has seen six red and 89 yellow cards in the same span.

Remarkably, Fenerbahçe has gone through the last eight derbies without a red card.

Beşiktaş have had their share of disciplinary issues in recent years, with players like Moatasem Al-Musrati being sent off in key moments.

In their most recent meeting, Beşiktaş were reduced to 10 men but managed a thrilling 4-2 victory after a penalty miss from Fenerbahçe.

In the last 10 derbies, both teams have won three times each, with four matches ending in a draw.

Last season, Fenerbahçe emerged victorious in both matches, winning 3-1 and 2-1.

Historically, Beşiktaş have struggled at home in recent derbies, securing only one victory in the last five at Tüpraş Stadium.