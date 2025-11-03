Known for his composure at Feyenoord and Benfica, Orkun Kökçü’s calm reputation has vanished since his arrival at Beşiktaş, where the Turkish midfielder has developed a fiery streak few saw coming.

Beşiktaş’s 3-2 home defeat to Fenerbahçe in Week 11 of the Süper Lig marked another turbulent night for the 24-year-old.

With his team 2-0 up in the first half, Kökçü lunged recklessly at Edson Alvarez, earning a straight red card that turned the tide.

Fenerbahçe capitalized, leveling before halftime and sealing victory through Duran’s late strike.

It was a sharp contrast to Kökçü’s days abroad, where he built a reputation for control and discipline. Across 175 matches with Feyenoord and 98 with Benfica – 273 games in total – he had been sent off only once, back in 2020 during a league match against Fortuna Sittard.

Since joining Beşiktaş, that calm has evaporated.

In just 10 league appearances, Kökçü has been dismissed twice – once deep into stoppage time against Başakşehir in Week 5 and again in Sunday’s high-stakes derby.

He also picked up a yellow card against Galatasaray and another in European qualifiers, underscoring a pattern of growing aggression.

The numbers tell the story: among all Süper Lig players this season, Kökçü stands alone at the top of the red card chart with two expulsions. Referees have shown 27 reds in 11 weeks – 14 direct and 13 from double yellows – and Beşiktaş’s marquee signing leads that ignominious list.

Yet, for the national team, Kökçü has remained spotless. In 45 caps for Türkiye, he’s collected eight yellows but no reds, while contributing three goals and eight assists in midfield.

When Beşiktaş unveiled him before thousands at Tüpraş Stadium, Kökçü was hailed as a cornerstone of the club’s revival. Elevated to captain within weeks, his output has yet to match the expectation – three assists in 10 league games and none in five European appearances.