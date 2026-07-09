Beşiktaş are closing in on the signing of Arsenal winger Leandro Trossard, with negotiations entering the final stage as the Turkish club works to resolve the remaining contractual details before completing one of its biggest moves of the summer.

The only significant obstacle left is a reported 1.5 million euro ($1.7 million) signing bonus. According to Turkish daily Sabah, Beşiktaş has invited Trossard's agent and lawyer to Istanbul for talks aimed at finalizing the agreement.

The Istanbul club has been pursuing the Belgian international for months, and head coach Vincenzo Italiano has made the experienced winger one of his top transfer priorities as Beşiktaş looks to strengthen its attack ahead of the new Süper Lig season.

Beşiktaş have already accelerated its transfer activity by bringing goalkeeper Alexander Nübel and Turkish shot-stopper Doğan Alemdar to Istanbul after reaching agreements with both players. Trossard is now expected to be the club's next marquee arrival.

The clubs have reportedly agreed on a deal worth 18 million euros, with performance-related bonuses capable of increasing the total package to around 20 million euros.

Arsenal is prepared to sanction the move as Trossard enters the final year of his contract, allowing the Premier League champions to cash in on one of their most experienced attacking options.

Trossard has already given his approval to the transfer in principle and is expected to sign a four-year contract.

The 31-year-old is reportedly seeking an annual salary of about 7 million euros, with various reports suggesting the overall compensation could rise through bonuses.

The transfer is not expected to be completed until Belgium's 2026 FIFA World Cup campaign comes to an end, allowing the winger to remain fully focused on international duty before undergoing medical examinations and signing his contract in Istanbul.

Trossard has enhanced his reputation during the tournament, emerging as one of Belgium's standout performers. He currently leads the World Cup with 17 shot-creating passes after producing another influential display in Belgium's 4-1 victory over the United States, where he played 89 minutes.

The Belgian has also contributed two goals and two assists during the tournament, underlining the creative quality and attacking versatility that made him a valuable player under Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta.

Since joining Arsenal from Brighton in January 2023, Trossard has become a dependable option across the front line, capable of playing on either wing or through the middle. Last season, he appeared in 50 matches in all competitions, scoring eight goals and providing 10 assists while helping Arsenal capture the Premier League title.

Although Arsenal values his experience and versatility, the reported transfer fee represents strong business for a player approaching the latter stages of his career, while also providing funds to pursue younger attacking reinforcements.

For Beşiktaş, the signing would signal another statement of intent under Italiano. The club believes Trossard's creativity, technical ability and wealth of top-level experience can immediately elevate its attack as it targets domestic success and a strong European campaign.