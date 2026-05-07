French fullback Sacha Boey stands on the brink of a century in Galatasaray colors, a milestone that underlines one of the club’s most remarkable modern success stories.

League leaders Galatasaray will host Antalyaspor on Saturday in a match that could move them another decisive step toward the Süper Lig title, and if coach Okan Buruk includes Boey in the lineup, the French defender will make his 100th appearance for the Istanbul giants.

Boey’s journey with Galatasaray has unfolded across two separate spells, each shaping his rise into one of Europe’s most sought-after right-backs.

Signed from Stade Rennais FC ahead of the 2021-22 season, the then-young defender arrived with promise but little fanfare. Within months, he had become one of the team’s most energetic and reliable performers.

Between 2021 and 2024, Boey made 83 appearances for Galatasaray across all competitions, featuring in the Süper Lig, UEFA Champions League, Europa League and Turkish Cup. His relentless pace, aggressive defending and attacking runs quickly made him a fan favorite at RAMS Park.

His breakout campaign came during the 2023-24 season, when his performances in both domestic and European competition attracted attention from across the continent. Boey’s displays against elite opposition eventually earned him a move to German powerhouse FC Bayern Munich in a deal reportedly worth 30 million euros plus bonuses.

After spending nearly two years in Germany, the 25-year-old returned to Galatasaray on loan with a purchase option in February, reigniting a connection that never truly faded between player and club.

Since rejoining the reigning Turkish champions, Boey has featured in 16 matches across all competitions, including 10 Süper Lig games, four Champions League fixtures and two Turkish Cup appearances.

He has also scored twice during that stretch, continuing to provide an attacking edge from defense.

Across his 99 appearances for Galatasaray, Boey has scored six goals, but perhaps none carried more personal significance than the first of his professional career.

That moment arrived in August 2021 during a UEFA Europa League qualifier against St Johnstone F.C., when he marked both his club debut and first senior career goal in a 1-1 draw.

His first season in Istanbul brought 19 appearances as he adapted to Turkish football, but the following campaign marked a turning point.

Under Buruk, Boey became a key figure in the side that captured the 2022-23 Süper Lig title, the first league championship of his professional career.

The next season elevated him to another level. Boey shined in Champions League competition, showcasing his defensive maturity and explosive athleticism against Europe’s elite, performances that ultimately opened the door to Bayern Munich.