Bolivia pulled off a stunning 1-0 upset over Brazil to clinch a spot in the intercontinental playoffs for next year’s World Cup, while Argentina fell 1-0 to Ecuador in the final round of South America’s 2026 qualifiers on Tuesday.

Miguel Terceros converted a penalty in first-half stoppage time to give Bolivia a historic home victory against five-time World Cup champions Brazil in La Paz, leaving Carlo Ancelotti’s side in fifth place in the standings.

Bolivia will face two teams from CONCACAF, along with one team each from Africa, Asia, and Oceania, in the intercontinental playoffs, competing for two remaining spots at the 2026 World Cup in Canada, Mexico, and the United States.

The playoffs will take place in Monterrey and Guadalajara in March.

While Ecuador and reigning champions Argentina had already qualified for the World Cup, there was no shortage of intensity in their match in Guayaquil.

Argentina’s Nicolás Otamendi was sent off in the 31st minute, and the hosts capitalized on their numerical advantage when Enner Valencia converted a penalty in first-half stoppage time.

Ecuador was also reduced to 10 men when Moises Caicedo was dismissed in the 50th minute, but the hosts held firm to claim victory and move into second place in the table.

Despite the loss, Argentina retained top spot in the standings with 39 points, nine ahead of Ecuador.

Colombia secured third place with a 6-3 victory over Venezuela in Maturin, with Luis Suarez scoring four goals to extinguish Venezuela’s hopes of clinching a playoff place.

Uruguay finished fourth following a 0-0 draw with Chile in Santiago, while Matías Galarza’s strike gave Paraguay a 1-0 win over Peru in Lima, leaving the Paraguayans in sixth place.