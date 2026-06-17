Bosnia-Herzegovina head into a pivotal World Cup showdown against Switzerland on Thursday knowing a victory at Los Angeles Stadium in Los Angeles could place them on the brink of a long-awaited place in the knockout rounds.

After both Group B opening matches ended in 1-1 draws, the group remains wide open, turning the second round of fixtures into a potentially decisive moment for all four teams.

Bosnia-Herzegovina emerged from their opening match with plenty of encouragement after earning a hard-fought point against host nation Canada at Toronto's BMO Field.

Sergej Barbarez's side looked set for a statement victory when Jovo Lukic powered home a first-half header, but relentless Canadian pressure eventually paid off as Cyle Larin equalized with 12 minutes remaining.

Despite surrendering the lead late, Bosnia-Herzegovina were arguably the more satisfied side at the final whistle.

A point against the hosts represented a solid start to their campaign and extended an impressive unbeaten run that now stretches to nine matches. However, the draw also continued a peculiar trend, with each of their last six games finishing level after 90 minutes.

The Dragons now have an opportunity to take a major step toward qualification.

Reaching four points after two matches would leave them in a commanding position ahead of the final group stage fixture and significantly strengthen their hopes of advancing beyond the group phase.

Confidence should not be in short supply.

Bosnia-Herzegovina have faced Switzerland only once before and emerged victorious, claiming a 2-0 win in an international friendly in March 2016. While that result carries little competitive significance a decade later, it serves as a reminder that the Swiss are far from unbeatable opponents.

Switzerland, meanwhile, arrive in Los Angeles seeking a response after a frustrating start to a tournament in which they were widely tipped to top Group B.

Murat Yakın's men controlled large portions of their opener against Qatar in San Jose and appeared on course for victory after Breel Embolo converted a penalty in the 20th minute. Yet their inability to turn dominance into additional goals proved costly.

The Swiss wasted several promising opportunities to put the match out of reach and paid the price deep into stoppage time when Qatar snatched a dramatic equalizer. The result left Switzerland with just one point and a lingering sense of missed opportunity.

Fortunately for the Schweizer Nati, the group remains perfectly balanced. With Canada and Bosnia-Herzegovina also drawing their opener, no side gained an early advantage, keeping qualification firmly within Switzerland's control.

Even so, Thursday's contest carries added significance. Switzerland conclude the group stage against Canada in Vancouver, arguably their toughest assignment of the first round. Securing all three points against Bosnia-Herzegovina would ease pressure ahead of that encounter and could all but guarantee a place in the knockout stage.

It would also deliver a milestone result. Switzerland have never beaten Bosnia-Herzegovina and now have another chance to register their first victory over the Balkan nation.

Team news could play a key role in shaping the outcome.

Switzerland emerged from the Qatar match without any fresh injury concerns, giving Yakin the luxury of continuity. Defensive leaders Manuel Akanji and Nico Elvedi are expected to anchor the back line, while captain Granit Xhaka continues to dictate play in midfield. Embolo remains the focal point in attack after scoring the team's opening World Cup goal.

However, attacking adjustments remain possible. Noah Okafor and Johan Manzambi are among the options pushing for starting roles as Switzerland seek greater efficiency in the final third.

Bosnia-Herzegovina face a slightly less certain situation. Veteran defender Sead Kolasinac limped off late against Canada, leaving concerns over his availability. His fitness will be closely monitored before kickoff, as his experience and physical presence are central to Barbarez's defensive structure.

The Dragons have already suffered one significant setback. RC Lens defender Nidal Celik was ruled out of the tournament after sustaining an injury in training and has been replaced in the squad by Sturm Graz defender Arjan Malic.