Brazil head into their final Group C match at the 2026 World Cup with qualification control in their hands, while Scotland arrive in Miami still chasing a breakthrough that has eluded them for generations, setting up a high-stakes meeting at Hard Rock Stadium on Wednesday.

Carlo Ancelotti’s side have done what was required so far, opening with a 1-1 draw against Morocco before producing a more complete display in a 3-0 win over Haiti.

Matheus Cunha’s brace and a sharp finish from Vinicius Junior underlined Brazil’s attacking range, while Lucas Paqueta’s influence between the lines gave balance to a performance that combined control with speed in transition.

The result also reinforced a familiar trend for the five-time champions, who have now scored three or more goals in 41 World Cup matches, more than any other nation.

Despite that statistical dominance, Selecao’s path has not been without unease.

Their opening draw exposed moments of vulnerability, and history offers a warning sign: their last three World Cup group-stage defeats have all come on matchday three.

Even so, the equation is simple. Match or better Morocco’s result against Haiti and Brazil finish top of Group C. Anything less tightens the margin and opens the door to complication.

Scotland enter the fixture with less control but more urgency. Steve Clarke’s team began their campaign with a disciplined 1-0 win over Haiti, but a narrow defeat to Morocco exposed their limits in attack.

An early strike from Ismael Saibari decided the contest inside 70 seconds, and Scotland failed to register a shot on target despite periods of second-half pressure. Clarke defended the performance, pointing to competitiveness against elite opposition, yet the lack of cutting edge remains the central concern.

Their World Cup history only sharpens the challenge. Scotland have never reached the knockout stage in eight previous appearances and have never beaten Brazil in eight meetings, losing six and drawing two.

Three of those defeats came at World Cup finals, including a 2-1 loss in 1998 during Brazil’s run to the title match.

The path forward remains open but narrow. Victory would guarantee a top-two finish and automatic progression.

A draw would likely be enough for a place in the expanded knockout rounds. Even defeat could be survivable depending on goal difference, but it would leave Scotland vulnerable in a tightly packed group.

Selection issues add another layer for Clarke. Scott McKenna, Aaron Hickey and Lewis Ferguson have all been managed carefully due to fitness concerns, though Ferguson is expected to remain central in midfield if cleared.

Clarke is likely to keep his flexible structure, alternating between a back three and a back four depending on Brazil’s pressure.

John McGinn and Scott McTominay are expected to operate in advanced midfield roles, supporting Che Adams, who is battling for his place up front.

Canarinhos’ selection picture has shifted slightly.

Raphinha is out after a hamstring injury sustained in the win over Haiti, forcing adjustments on the right side.

Teenage winger Rayan is the leading candidate to replace him.

Neymar has returned to full availability after injury, though he is expected to start on the bench as Brazil continue to rely on Vinicius Junior and Matheus Cunha as their primary attacking threat. Paqueta is expected to remain the central connector in Ancelotti’s system.

At the back, Brazil are likely to stick with a settled unit featuring Danilo, Marquinhos, Gabriel Magalhaes and Douglas Santos, shielded by Casemiro and Bruno Guimaraes.

The structure has provided stability, but the real test will be whether it can withstand Scotland’s direct pressure and set-piece threat in a match where margins are expected to be thin.