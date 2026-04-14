Brazil coach Carlo Ancelotti said star forward Neymar still has enough time to recover from recent injuries and regain the form needed to play at this summer’s World Cup.

"He is capable of getting back to 100%," Ancelotti told L'Equipe in response to questions about Neymar. "He is being assessed by ⁠the CBF (Brazil's Football Confederation) and by me, ⁠and he still has two months to show that he has what it takes to play in the next World Cup."

A fixture on the Brazilian national ​team starting in 2013, Neymar hasn't played for his country since ​2023, ⁠when he began dealing with left knee issues.

He had minor surgery on the knee on Dec. 22 and over the international break in early April, he reportedly underwent platelet-rich plasma (PRP) treatment to further aid in his recovery.

"After his knee injury (in December), Neymar has made a good recovery," Ancelotti said. "He's scoring goals. He needs to keep going down this path and improve his fitness. He's on the right track."

The 34-year-old, who has scored more goals for Brazil than anyone else (79), has openly discussed his desire to be on Brazil's World Cup team this summer for the tournament in North America.

He is currently the captain of ⁠Santos ⁠in Serie A, Brazil's top soccer league, where his contract expires at the end of the calendar year. He was formerly one of the world's best attacking players during his time with Barcelona (2013-17) and Paris Saint-Germain (2017-23), playing alongside Lionel Messi with both clubs.

An ankle injury slowed Neymar before his departure from Paris Saint-Germain, leading to a stint with Al-Hilal in Saudi Arabia, where his brief tenure was halted by a torn anterior cruciate ligament. He returned to action in January 2025 when he made the move to ⁠Santos.

In five games for Santos this season, Neymar has three goals and two assists. He had missed the previous two games for Santos but played all 90 minutes in Saturday's 1-0 league win over Atletico Mineiro.

"Neymar ​is improving with every game," Santos coach Cuca said after Saturday's match, per ESPN. "He's been ​staying behind to train. His movement on the ball is much better and he's likely to get even better. It's risky to play him for the full 90 ⁠minutes; we'll ‌see if ‌he can handle it, and we'll work toward him playing on ⁠Tuesday."

Last season, his first year playing professionally in ‌his home nation, he tallied eight goals and one assist in 20 games (17 starts).

"Neymar has made, and continues ​to make, history in Brazilian football," Ancelotti ⁠said. "He is a great talent and it's only natural that ⁠people think he can help us win the next World Cup."

However, Neymar has not been ⁠included on any of ​Ancelotti's squads since the Italian took over the team last June.

"I've said this several times, and it's very clear: I'll call up the players who are physically ready," Ancelotti said.