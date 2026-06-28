Heavyweights Brazil will kick off their World Cup Round of 32 campaign against Japan Monday, in a match that carries added weight for Carlo Ancelotti’s squad.

The tie will offer both a chance for revenge after an earlier setback in Tokyo and a key test of how far the team has progressed under his leadership since that defeat.

The five-time world champions were beaten 3-2 by Japan in October 2025 after leading 2-0 in a friendly, conceding three ​goals in less than 20 minutes as the hosts claimed their first ​win ⁠over Brazil in 14 meetings.

It was another reminder of the job Ancelotti had inherited after leaving Real Madrid with only a year to turn a disjointed team into World Cup challengers.

Brazil were wobbling when the Italian arrived, about to complete their worst South American qualifying campaign, finishing fifth after working under four different managers.

With only five international breaks before selecting his 26-man squad, Ancelotti used the last three to broaden Brazil's horizons, taking on opponents from Asia, Europe and Africa.

The Asia leg began smoothly enough. Brazil thrashed South Korea 5-0 in Seoul and looked on course for another comfortable win in Tokyo after racing into a 2-0 lead inside a little over half an hour.

However, Japan roared back in the second half ⁠and ⁠Brazil were left with an uncomfortable souvenir.

Monday's match in Houston, however, will be a very different affair.

"Perhaps ... they will be even more motivated," Japan manager Hajime Moriyasu told reporters after his side's 1-1 draw with Sweden secured second place in Group F behind the Netherlands.

"We will be playing against a Brazil side that is very keen to win. I'm looking forward to it."

Japan will be much changed from the side that stunned Brazil, with injuries depriving Moriyasu of captain Wataru Endo, wingers Kaoru Mitoma and Takefusa Kubo and forward Takumi Minamino, who scored in the October victory.

Brazil also look different. The ⁠defense that started in Tokyo has disappeared from Ancelotti's World Cup squad entirely and the team have been improving after opening the tournament with a 1-1 draw against Morocco.

Back-to-back wins have sharpened the mood, Vinicius Jr. has scored four goals and ​Neymar has returned to the national team after three years out because of persistent injuries.

"We're not perfect. We ​can improve. For example, our pace on the ball. We can be quicker," Ancelotti said after Brazil beat Scotland 3-0.

"But I'm pleased because the team has improved a lot since the first ⁠match. Now ‌it's a ‌knockout competition. We need to show real grit."

The fixture also carries a deeper ⁠historical thread. Brazil have long been a reference point for ‌Japanese football, a relationship embodied by Zico.

After success with Flamengo, Udinese and Brazil, he came out of retirement to play for Sumitomo ​Metal, later Kashima Antlers, from 1991 ⁠to 1994, helping shape Japan's developing professional game.

He later managed Kashima and ⁠now works as a technical adviser at the club.

Zico also coached Japan from 2002 to 2006, winning ⁠the 2004 Asian Cup and ​guiding them to the 2006 World Cup, where Brazil beat them 4-1 in the group stage to seal Japan's elimination.

So both teams will have old scores to settle in Houston.