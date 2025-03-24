Brazil can silence their critics by ending a six-year winless streak against old rivals Argentina, said coach Dorival Jr. ahead of their World Cup qualifying clash in Buenos Aires on Tuesday.

The Selecao have not defeated the reigning world champions in six years, with the drought stretching to 16 years in matches played in Argentina.

However, following a 2-1 victory over Colombia on Thursday – Brazil's first win after consecutive draws – Dorival believes Tuesday’s showdown presents the perfect opportunity to prove his team remains a formidable force.

“We will face the reigning champions of the world and South America, the most successful teams in the world in recent years, and we will go out there to win, play our best football, and beat them on their ground,” Dorival told a press conference on Monday.

“We live in a country that loves to criticize. It’s a shame, but that’s what I think. We love to criticize and rarely get the respect when it deserves. But time puts everyone in their place."

"I understand how football works, and I embrace the challenge of being under pressure. I believe in hard work, dedication, respect, and seriousness in what we do. I’ve been in charge of the national teams for 15 games. You can hold me accountable for my work in due time.”

The last time Brazil won in Argentina was in 2009, a 3-1 victory in Santa Fe. Since their 2-0 win in the Copa America semifinal in 2019, Brazil have lost three of their last four games against their bitter rivals, all 1-0.

Dorival has so far failed to earn the trust of Brazil's demanding fans after winning seven of 15 games in charge since taking over in early 2024. This followed a year under two caretaker coaches as the Brazilian FA tried and failed to lure Italian Carlo Ancelotti from Real Madrid.

The win against Colombia lifted Brazil to third in South American qualifying with 21 points, one behind second-place Ecuador and seven behind leaders Argentina.

The top six teams qualify directly for the 2026 World Cup in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.