Record world champion Brazil will lead the seeding for the Qatar 2022 World Cup draw after it overtook Belgium as the top team in the latest FIFA rankings released Thursday.

Host nation Qatar has been given the No. 1 spot as usual for Friday's draw in Doha with Tite's Brazil second and Belgium third.

Mexico, the Netherlands and Germany look the strongest sides among the second seeds and African champions Senegal could pose problems from the third pot.

Canada is among the fourth seeds in its first World Cup in 36 years while this bottom grouping also contains the three remaining sides to be confirmed for the last 32-nation tournament.