Bundesliga players will only be allowed to celebrate with "brief elbow or foot contact" when the German football games resume on May 16 following the coronavirus hiatus, Bild newspaper said Saturday.

High fives, hugging and spitting should be avoided, the report said, citing an internal German Football League (DFL) document.

There will be no child mascots, no handshakes, no team photos and squads will come out of the tunnel at different times.

The report said the DFL document also requested that everyone on the bench wears a mask and that seats be left empty in between each person.

"The coach may remove the nose and mouth mask to call out instructions, as long as he keeps a minimum distance of 1.5 meters from all other people," Bild quoted the document as saying.

Time spent in the dressing room should be "limited to a necessary minimum," the paper added, meaning "30 to 40 minutes" for each individual.

The DFL could not be reached for comment.