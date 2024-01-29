Süper Lig giants Fenerbahçe have officially welcomed Turkish international Çağlar Söyüncü on loan from La Liga side Atletico Madrid, marking a significant milestone for the Yellow Canaries.

The star defender, whose return to Türkiye was agreed upon in principle, landed in Istanbul to formalize his transfer, greeted by Fenerbahçe manager Selahattin Baki and a dedicated group of fans.

The announcement, made in the late hours by the Kadiköy-based side, declared, "As part of our ongoing efforts to fortify our football squad in the 2023-2024 season winter transfer window, we are thrilled to bring national player Çağlar Söyüncü to Istanbul for transfer negotiations. Stay tuned as we make further details available to the public."

The plane carrying Söyüncü touched down at Istanbul Airport around 2:30 a.m., where he received a warm welcome from Fenerbahçe manager Selahattin Baki and a select group of passionate fans.

Speaking to the press upon his arrival, Çağlar Söyüncü expressed his gratitude, saying, "The Turkish people have been behind me for years, and I've done my part. There's not much to say. We have good relations with all our friends here in Türkiye. I hope we will culminate this journey with a championship."

The reunion promises to inject fresh energy into Fenerbahçe who are in desperate need to fortify their backline.