Following Türkiye's 3-1 victory over Iceland in Monday's UEFA Nations League B, Group B4 clash, captain Hakan Çalhanoğlu shared his thoughts on his 2024 Ballon d'Or nomination.

“There’s always criticism; I try to turn a deaf ear to it,” said the 30-year-old midfielder.

"I don't want to brag, but this is the first time in 21 years that a Turkish player has received a Ballon d'Or nomination, and I’m proud of that. After all, I’m trying to represent my country in the best way possible. That’s always been my goal.”

The last Turkish player to be nominated for the Ballon d'Or was Nihat Kahveci of Real Sociedad in 2003.

Çalhanoğlu also confirmed he will remain with Italian Serie A club Inter Milan.

“There have been offers in recent months, but I said I’m staying at Inter, and Inter aren’t letting me go. I will try to play at the highest level,” he said.

“If my body allows it, I will try to continue my football career for as long as I can.”

This year, Real Madrid’s Arda Güler, 19, has also been nominated for the under-21 Kopa Trophy, a sister honor to the Ballon d'Or.