Turkish football is making headlines on the global stage as two of its brightest stars, Arda Güler and Hakan Çalhanoğlu, receive nominations for prestigious awards. Both players are set to compete in the forthcoming award ceremonies, highlighting their impressive contributions to the sport and the rising profile of Turkish football.

Arda Güler, the 19-year-old midfielder representing Real Madrid in Spain's La Liga, has been nominated for the Kopa Trophy. This award, presented by Ballon d'Or, recognizes the best-performing footballer under the age of 21. Since joining Real Madrid, Güler has showcased his talent and potential, making significant contributions to the team and catching the eye of football enthusiasts and critics alike.

Güler's competition for the Kopa Trophy includes a group of emerging talents such as Pau Cubarsi, Alejandro Garnacho, Karim Konate, Kobbie Mainoo, Joao Neves, Savinho, Mathy Tel, Lamine Yamal and Warren Zaire-Emery. The award ceremony will be held on Oct. 28 at the Theatre du Chatelet in Paris. Last year, the Kopa Trophy was awarded to Jude Bellingham, who also played for Real Madrid at the time.

In addition to Güler's nomination, Çalhanoğlu, the 30-year-old midfielder for Inter Milan, has been recognized as a candidate for the Ballon d'Or, which honors the world's best footballer of the year. Known for his vision, passing, and technical skills, Çalhanoğlu has been a pivotal figure for Inter Milan, contributing both on and off the pitch.

The Ballon d'Or ceremony will also take place on Oct. 28 at the Theatre du Chatelet. The 2023 Ballon d'Or was awarded to Lionel Messi, who won the trophy for a record eighth time, becoming the first player to do so while playing outside of Europe. Messi, who now plays for Inter Miami, is not among the nominees for this year's award, making way for new contenders.

Both Güler and Çalhanoğlu's nominations are significant milestones in their careers and for Turkish football. Güler's rapid rise through the ranks at Real Madrid and Çalhanoğlu's consistent excellence with Inter Milan have placed them among the elite in the sport.

Born on Feb. 25, 2005, in Türkiye, Güler plays as an attacking midfielder. His skills include excellent dribbling, vision and playmaking abilities, which have made him one of the most exciting young talents in European football.

Güler began his professional career with Fenerbahçe, a prominent Turkish club, where he quickly gained recognition for his performances in both domestic and European competitions. His performances caught the attention of several top clubs, leading to his transfer to Real Madrid.

Born on Feb. 8, 1994, in Germany’s Mannheim, Çalhanoğlu has established himself as one of Türkiye's top football talents. His career began in Germany, where he played for clubs like Hamburg and Bayer Leverkusen. His performances in the Bundesliga earned him recognition and a move to a top European league.

He currently plays for Inter Milan in Italy's Serie A, having joined the club in 2021. At Inter Milan, Çalhanoğlu has been a key player, contributing significantly to the team's midfield with his creativity and playmaking abilities.