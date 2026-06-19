Qatar’s World Cup loss to Canada on Thursday spiraled so badly that goalkeeper Mahmoud Abunada appeared in tears after the final whistle, receiving consolation from a teammate and Canada’s Jacob Schaffelburg.

“It was a tough match because everything that could go wrong did go wrong,” coach Julen Lopetegui said. “That’s how football is sometimes.”

Qatar were reduced to nine men early in the second half after two red cards and went on to suffer a 6-0 defeat, the heaviest in the country’s brief World Cup history.

Qatar made its World Cup debut as host in 2022, losing 2-0 to Ecuador, 3-1 to Senegal and 2-0 to the Netherlands.

The second dismissal came when midfielder Assim Madibo fouled Canada’s Ismael Kone from behind, breaking his lower left leg. Kone was stretchered off and taken to a hospital for surgery.

Canada head coach Jesse Marsch embraces Ismael Kone (8) as he is stretchered off the field after an injury during the 2026 FIFA World Cup Group B match against Qatar at BC Place, Vancouver, Canada, June 18, 2026. (AP Photo)

Kone’s replacement, Nathan Saliba, scored on a 20-yard free kick in the 64th minute for Canada’s fourth goal.

Controlling rebounds was a struggle for the Qatari defenders, who could not clear the ball after two of Abunada’s saves. Canada had 10 shots on goal, while Qatar had none.

Standout left back Homam Ahmed was the first player sent off. His yellow card was upgraded to a red in the 33rd minute.

“It was a very tough match for many reasons,” Lopetegui said. “The players did their best. It was very difficult to face this match with two players fewer in this environment.”

After Canada’s postgame huddle, Lopetegui and Canada coach Jesse Marsch had a heated exchange.

Marsch said Madibo apologized to Kone after the game, but he took issue with the way Qatar players reacted after the injury.

“I don’t understand a reaction from their entire bench trying to start a fight over it being a red card when a clear foul just happened that broke a player’s leg,” Marsch said. “So, strange behavior.”

Qatar's Assim Madibo leaves the pitch after being shown a red card during the 2026 FIFA World Cup Group B match against Qatar at BC Place, Vancouver, Canada, June 18, 2026. (Reuters Photo)

Qatar is last in Group B but still has a chance to reach the knockout round. It faces Bosnia-Herzegovina on Wednesday in Seattle.