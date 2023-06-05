Turkish Süper Lig champions, Galatasaray ended the season in fashion by emerging victorious with an impressive 3-0 win against their archrivals, Fenerbahçe on Sunday.

The electric atmosphere at the Nef Stadium, where the match was played to a capacity crowd, only added to the intensity of the encounter.

Galatasaray Lions showcased their indomitable spirit, putting up a display of unparalleled skill and determination, securing a well-deserved yet "insignificant" three points.

The heroics came courtesy of Nicolo Zaniolo, who netted two goals, and the sensational Mauro Icardi, who also found the back of the net.

This triumph against Fenerbahçe brings Galatasaray's league campaign to a close, as they prepare to face Hatayspor, who were regrettably withdrawn from the league due to the earthquakes that struck the city of Kahramanmaras.

As the Süper Lig's 38th week approaches, Galatasaray bid farewell to the season with an unbeaten record against their bitter rivals.

The first half of the season witnessed a similar domination by Galatasaray, as they dominated the Yellow Canaries by the same 3-0 margin in Kadikoy.

This recent victory further solidifies Galatasaray's stronghold over their rivals, pushing their league points to an impressive 85 points, while Fenerbahçe trail behind with 77 points.

The Lions were ablaze with exuberance following the epic derby.

Once the final whistle blew, the stadium erupted in celebration, with jubilant music resonating through the speakers, marking the newly-crowned champions' victory.

The players and technical staff then embarked on a triumphant tour of the stands, individually sharing their overwhelming joy with the devoted fans who had stood by them throughout the season.

Galatasaray have been on an incredible winning streak in the Süper Lig, triumphing in their last five consecutive matches.

After a disappointing loss to Beşiktaş in the 32nd week, the Lions bounced back with resounding victories against Başakşehir, Istanbulspor, Sivasspor, Ankaragucu, and finally, Fenerbahçe.

Remarkably, Galatasaray have remained unbeaten in their last 17 encounters in the Süper Lig.

They experienced their sole defeat this season at the Nef Stadium during the second week against Giresunspor.

However, they quickly bounced back, securing an astonishing 15 victories and two draws in the subsequent 17 matches played on their opponent's home turf.

In those matches, Galatasaray's attacking prowess was on steroids, with a staggering 41 goals scored, while their defense proved to be a formidable force, conceding a mere 14 goals.

This victory against Fenerbahçe after 32 seasons in the Süper Lig holds immense historical significance for Galatasaray.

The yellow-red contingent previously defeated their rivals twice in the 1990-1991 season.

Galatasaray's Argentine superstar, Mauro Icardi, has been a key catalyst for their success this season.

With his goal in the Fenerbahçe derby, Icardi has taken his league tally to an impressive 22 goals.

The Argentine has been on fire, finding the back of the net in the last six Süper Lig matches, amassing a total of nine goals.

Notably, Icardi has etched his name in the annals of Galatasaray history by becoming the first player since the 2007-2008 season to score in eight consecutive league games while wearing the yellow-red jersey.

What makes his achievements even more extraordinary is that this season he has scored against every team that won the Süper Lig.

Icardi's impact cannot be understated, as he proved instrumental in victories against Beşiktas, Başakşehir, and Fenerbahçe, scoring twice, once, and thrice, respectively.

Adding to Galatasaray's goal-scoring prowess is Nicolo Zaniolo, who shone brightly in the Fenerbahçe derby, finding the back of the net twice.

Zaniolo's remarkable season tally stands at five goals in the Süper Lig.

Since joining Galatasaray midway through the season, the Italian maestro has showcased his exceptional talent by scoring in matches against Kasimpasa, Adana Demirspor, and Kayserispor, all played at the Nef Stadium.

As expected, the fiery rivalry between the two teams ignited moments of tension throughout the match.

In the third minute, a heated altercation ensued between Valencia and Nelsson on the left wing, resulting in a foul called against the Fenerbahçe player by referee Abdulkadir Bitigen.

This skirmish escalated when Galatasaray goalkeeper Fernando Muslera confronted Valencia, who persisted in his attacking play.

Thankfully, referee Bitigen intervened swiftly, cautioning both players and preventing the tension from escalating further.

The 35th minute witnessed another short-lived confrontation involving players and technical staff from both teams, stemming from the previous clash between Valencia and Nelsson.

In the aftermath, referee Bitigen issued a yellow card to Fenerbahçe's İrfan Can Kahveci, who was on the bench during the incident.

In attendance to witness this captivating spectacle were the Youth and Sports Minister Osman Aşkın Bak and his predecessor Mehmet Muharrem Kasapoğlu.

Galatasaray's Mauro Icardi raises the Süper Lig during celebrations at the Nef Stadium, Istanbul, June 4, 2023. (AA Photo)

Both officials joined the crowd in the protocol tribune, fully immersed in the unfolding drama on the pitch.

The stadium, bustling with excitement, accommodated an astounding 51,005 ticketed fans, supporting their teams and adding to the palpable energy that reverberated throughout the venue.