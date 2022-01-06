London giant Chelsea beat crosstown rival Tottenham Hotspur 2-0 to seize control of the league cup semifinal Wednesday.

An early strike by Kai Havertz and an own goal by Spurs defender Ben Davies, helped the Blues win the first leg of the semifinal.

Chelsea swamped the visiting side right from the kickoff and, after a mix-up in the Spurs defense in the fifth minute, Havertz fired an angled shot that was goal-bound before it went in off the foot of Davinson Sanchez.

Half an hour later, the dominant host got its second goal, albeit with a slice of luck, when Japhet Tanganga headed away a free kick by Hakim Ziyech, only for the ball to rebound into the Spurs net off Davies' shoulder.

The win dented the hopes of Spurs, under former Chelsea coach Antonio Conte, of winning a first trophy since lifting the league cup in 2008. In that time, Chelsea has won 12 major trophies including three Premier League and two Champions League titles.

Chelsea coach Thomas Tuchel restored record signing Romelu Lukaku to the team having dropped him for Sunday's 2-2 draw with Liverpool as punishment for the Belgian saying in an interview that he was unhappy with his role at Stamford Bridge.

Lukaku went close with a first-half header, created a chance for Ziyech after the break which the Moroccan wasted and hit an injury-time shot straight at Hugo Lloris.