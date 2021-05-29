Chelsea edged Manchester City by a solitary goal to clinch the UEFA Champions League trophy for a second time in the club's history.
In the final match in Porto, Germany attacker Kai Havertz struck the only goal three minutes before the break to reward Chelsea for a superb first-half display in which his compatriot Timo Werner missed two great opportunities.
Chelsea lifted the trophy again after its maiden triumph in 2012 to complete a whirlwind turnaround under manager Thomas Tuchel, who took over from Frank Lampard in January.
City was disappointing throughout as it struggled to create opportunities despite manager Pep Guardiola naming a bold, attacking team.
Guardiola's wait for a third continental crown as manager continues beyond a decade after his 2011 triumph with Barcelona while Tuchel succeeded at the second attempt after losing last season's final with Paris Saint-Germain.
