Chelsea edged Manchester City by a solitary goal to clinch the UEFA Champions League trophy for a second time in the club's history.

In the final match in Porto, Germany attacker Kai Havertz struck the only goal three minutes before the break to reward Chelsea for a superb first-half display in which his compatriot Timo Werner missed two great opportunities.

Chelsea lifted the trophy again after its maiden triumph in 2012 to complete a whirlwind turnaround under manager Thomas Tuchel, who took over from Frank Lampard in January.

City was disappointing throughout as it struggled to create opportunities despite manager Pep Guardiola naming a bold, attacking team.

Guardiola's wait for a third continental crown as manager continues beyond a decade after his 2011 triumph with Barcelona while Tuchel succeeded at the second attempt after losing last season's final with Paris Saint-Germain.