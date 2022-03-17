Reigning European champion Chelsea brushed aside its off-field woes to beat a stubborn Lille 2-1 in France Wednesday and reach the Champions League quarterfinals, while Italian giant Juventus was knocked out by Villarreal.

Lille's veteran Turkish forward Burak Yılmaz gave his side the lead to cut the deficit from the first leg of the last 16 clash, lost 2-0 in London, but Christian Pulisic steadied the Chelsea nerves with an equalizer before the break.

And Cesar Azpilicueta's 71st-minute winner gave Chelsea a 4-1 aggregate triumph while the club is limited in its activity as a result of sanctions against its Russian owner Roman Abramovich.

Juventus meanwhile lost 3-0 at home to Gerard Moreno's penalty, Pau Torres' poke from a corner and another spot-kick from Arnaut Danjuma which gave Europa League winners Villarreal a 4-1 win on aggregate.

Atletico Madrid, Bayern Munich, Benfica, Liverpool, Manchester City and Real Madrid all previously reached the draw for the last eight which will be held Friday.

Chelsea made it to Lille without drama after questions were initially asked whether it could fly to France under strict restrictions over how much it could spend traveling.

"It has not been a normal last few weeks but we have to deal with what’s in our hands, which is do the best we can," Azpilicueta told BT Sport. "Tonight was a difficult game but we’re very happy to go through."

The Londoners' concerns increased when Yılmaz smashed in from the spot after Jorginho's handball, but the Italian atoned with a gorgeous pass to release Pulisic in first-half injury-time. The American duly found the bottom corner.

Lille pushed after the break with Yılmaz heading just wide and Xeka thumping the post with a similar effort but Chelsea was more clinical at the other end.

Mason Mount's cross whipped through the box and full back Azpilicueta arrived at the back post to smash home.

"We’re frustrated given the result," said Lille midfielder Amadou Onana. "We didn’t miss out by much.

"We just weren’t clinical enough in this game. If Xeka’s header had gone in, everything could have changed.”

Villarreal's Serge Aurier (L) vies with Juventus' Adrien Rabiot during a Champions League round of 16 match, Turin, Italy, March 16, 2022. (AA Photo)

Juve crashes out

Juventus started rapidly and a muddle from three players saw them fail to manage a shot when an early goal looked certain.

Dusan Vlahovic, who scored in the first minute of the first leg, was denied by keeper Geronimi Rulli then hit the bar at the near post.

Giovanni Le Celso curled wide as Villarreal finally ventured forward but Juventus remained on top with Rulli saving again from the frustrated Vlahovic.

An error from defender Daniele Rugani in fouling Francis Coquelin with 12 minutes remaining handed Villarreal the perfect chance to progress, however, and substitute Moreno narrowly beat Wojciech Szczęsny from the spot.

"We knew we could win here against a great team in a great stadium," said Moreno. "It was a tough, even game.

"Once we got ahead we were more comfortable, of course. We showed that we are always able to compete with the best at the highest level, whoever is on the pitch."

Juventus' chance of a lifeline ended five minutes from time when defender Torres converted a flicked-on corner and Danjuma added a third after Matthijs de Ligt's handball.

"I think the team played well for over 75 minutes," Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri said. "In the second half, Villarreal decided to just defend in block but they had one chance and they took it.

"Football is like that: one episode can change everything."