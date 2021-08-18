Belgian striker Michy Batshuayi has hailed his loan move to Turkish Süper Lig champion Beşiktaş as an "incredible opportunity."

Batshuayi's spell at his parent club Chelsea added another chapter Wednesday when he announced the seasonlong deal with the Turkish side.

The 27-year-old striker hailed it as an "incredible opportunity" at the fourth club he has been loaned out to since signing for Chelsea in 2016 from Marseille for a reported 33 million pounds ($45 million).

Batshuayi's chances of getting more first-team football this season at Stamford Bridge dimmed when it signed his compatriot Romelu Lukaku from Italian champions Inter Milan last week.

He did though extend his contract at Chelsea to 2023 before he left for Turkey.

"Very, very happy to join Besiktas," he tweeted.

"Very, very happy to join Besiktas. An incredible opportunity for me and I'm already looking to play. Thank you to all the fans for the crazy welcome at Istanbul See you at the stadium very soon"

Batshuayi has been previously loaned out to German side Borussia Dortmund, Spanish outfit Valencia and then two spells at Chelsea's Premier League rivals Crystal Palace.