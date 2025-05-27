With history in sight, Chelsea lock horns with Real Betis in the UEFA Conference League final on Wednesday – a clash between European royalty and Spanish underdogs with everything but Champions League football on the line.

Having already sealed a top-four Premier League finish, Chelsea’s ticket to Europe’s elite is punched.

But lifting the Conference League trophy would make them the first club to win all four major UEFA competitions – Champions League, Europa League, Super Cup, and now potentially, the Conference League.

Now that's immortality at its best.

Enzo Maresca's men head to their 13th European final brimming with confidence after easing past Sweden’s Djurgardens IF in the semifinals.

Their gritty 1-0 victory over Nottingham Forest on Premier League’s final day – courtesy of Levi Colwill's second-half strike – ensured both celebration and breathing room ahead of Wednesday's final.

Legacy milestone, not lifeline

Victory in Wroclaw won’t affect Chelsea’s European future – already guaranteed.

For Betis, though, the stakes are historic.

Real Betis' Antony celebrates scoring their second goal with Giovani Lo Celso and Isco during the Conference League semifinal 1st leg match against Fiorentina at the Estadio Benito Villamarin, Seville, Spain, May 1, 2025. (Reuters Photo)

This marks their first-ever European final, and Manuel Pellegrini’s rejuvenated side is determined to seize the moment.

Pellegrini, who once mentored Maresca at West Ham, has overseen a Real Betis renaissance.

Midfield maestro Isco and winger Antony have flourished under his guidance, the latter sealing Betis’ ticket to the final with a last-gasp assist in a 2-2 thriller at Fiorentina that sent the Spaniards through on aggregate.

But that euphoric night in Florence gave way to a flat domestic finish. Betis failed to win any of their final four La Liga games, though they clinched sixth place and a Europa League berth – a safety net they hope won’t soften their edge.

Final 2 decades in making

Chelsea and Betis last met competitively in 2005-06 Champions League group stage, splitting the fixtures with a win apiece.

Now, almost 20 years later, the stakes are much higher for both – legacy for Chelsea, history for Betis.

Selection headaches

Chelsea striker Nicolas Jackson returns from suspension and is expected to lead the line.

Christopher Nkunku, declared fit by Maresca but unused against Forest, could feature.

However, Aaron Anselmino, Wesley Fofana, Omari Kellyman, and Mykhaylo Mudryk (suspended) remain sidelined.

Romeo Lavia, however, is not eligible to play because he was not registered in Chelsea's squad for the knockout phase of the competition.

UEFA rules allow clubs to register three new players for the knockout rounds after the league phase, but Chelsea chose to add Cole Palmer, Trevoh Chalobah, and Mathis Amougou instead of Lavia.

Expected possible starts might come in the faces of Filip Jorgensen, Malo Gusto, Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, and Trevoh Chalobah as Maresca considers tweaks.

For Betis, ex-Arsenal fullback Hector Bellerin is ruled out with a hamstring injury, joined by Marc Roca, Diego Llorente, and Chimy Avila on the injury list.

Giovanni Lo Celso is a doubt. Cedric Bakambu, 34, will likely lead the line – he’s one shy of the tournament’s top scorer with seven goals.