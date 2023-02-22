Following two weeks of mounting tension and uncertainty, the worst news imaginable was delivered on Tuesday when Hatayspor announced that the lifeless body of their missing sporting director Taner Savut had been discovered beneath the rubble of the Rönesans Residence, which had been reduced to ruins in the wake of the southeastern Türkiye twin earthquakes.

After the announcement, an outpouring of grief and support from the Turkish sports community ensued, with the Turkish Football Federation (TFF) at the helm.

On their official website, the TFF said, "We have learned with deep sadness that Taner Savut, the Sporting Director of Hatayspor, one of the Spor Toto Süper Lig clubs, lost his life in the earthquake that stifled our country. May the Almighty have mercy on Taner Savut; Our condolences to his grieving family, relatives, and Hatayspor community. In this situation, once again, we wish the Almighty's mercy on all our citizens lost in the earthquake and a speedy recovery to our wounded. Condolences to our beloved nation. May these sufferings end, never to be experienced again."

Hatayspor manager Volkan Demirel shared an emotional message: "I am in indescribable pain of losing our Hatayspor Sporting Director, my precious colleague, my brother with a beautiful heart, Taner Savut. You will always be remembered with great love and respect. My condolences to all his fans and all of us."

Besides the messages from the ones close to him at Hatayspor, other clubs also jumped in to share their consolation messages.

Süper Lig log leader Galatasaray said, "It is with deep sadness that we learned that former football player and Hatayspor Sporting Director Taner Savut passed away in the earthquake disaster. May the Almighty have mercy on the deceased. We express our condolences to his sad family, relatives, and the entire football community."

Galatasaray's archrivals, Fenerbahçe, also said, "It is with deep sadness that we learned of the death of Hatayspor Sporting Director Taner Savut, who wore our jersey for a while. May the Almighty have mercy on the deceased; Our condolences to his family, Hatayspor, and our football community."

The defending champions, Trabzonspor, said, "It is with deep sadness that we learned that Hatayspor's sporting director, Taner Savut, lost his life due to the earthquake disaster. May the Almighty have mercy on the late Taner Savut; We express our condolences to his family, relatives, fans, and Hatayspor community."

Kayserispor took to social media, saying, "We have learned with great sadness that Hatayspor's Sporting Director Taner Savut also lost his life in the earthquake disaster that stifled our country. May the Almighty have mercy on the deceased; Our condolences to his family and the Hatayspor community."

Adana Demirspor said, "It is with deep sadness that we learned that Hatayspor's Sporting Director, Taner Savut, lost his life in the earthquake in our country. May the Almighty bless Savut; We offer our condolences to his family, fans, and Hatayspor community."

Süper Lig, 18th placed Istanbulspor, said, "It is with great sadness that we learned that Hatayspor's Sporting Director Taner Savut lost his life in the earthquake in Hatay. May the Almighty have mercy on the deceased; Our condolences to his family and the Hatayspor community."

Antalyaspor said, "It is with great sadness that we learned that Hatayspor's Sporting Director Taner Savut also lost his life due to the earthquake disaster. May the Almighty bless Taner Savut; Our condolences to his family, fans, and Hatayspor community."

Alanyaspor expressed their sympathies, saying, "It is with deep sadness that we learned that our former football player, captain, and sporting director, Hatayspor Sporting Director Taner Savut, died in the earthquake disaster. May the Almighty have mercy on the deceased; we express our condolences to his sad family, relatives, and the entire football community."

Ankaragücü stated, "May the Almighty have mercy on Hatayspor Sporting Director Taner Savut; We express our condolences to the Hatayspor community, especially his family. Rest in peace."

Konyaspor also said, "May the Almighty have mercy on Hatayspor Sporting Director Taner Savut; We express our condolences to the Hatayspor community, especially his family. Rest in peace."

Giresunspor took to social media to say, "It is with deep sadness that we learned of the death of Taner Savut, the Sporting Director of Hatayspor. May the Almighty have mercy on the deceased; We express our condolences to his family, relatives, and Hatayspor community."

Emre Belözoğlu, too said, "May the Almighty give patience to your family, and may you rest in heaven, brother Taner."