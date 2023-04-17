Dani Alves delivered testimony in a court of law on Monday, wherein he affirmed that the sexual encounter he had with the purported victim was consensual.

This statement was provided in response to the ongoing investigation into the sexual assault accusation against him.

Alves has been in jail since Jan. 20 after being accused of sexually assaulting a woman at a nightclub in Barcelona on Dec. 30. The Brazilian football player has denied wrongdoing.

Alves had initially said he hadn’t had sex with the woman but eventually changed his version. He said he was trying to save his marriage by not admitting to the sexual encounter at first. However, the player reportedly told the judge that there was a mutual sexual attraction between him and the woman when they met at the nightclub.

The court had denied Alves’ request to be freed on bail while the investigation continues, saying he was a flight risk. A trial has not been set.

The victim’s lawyer, Ester Garcia, said Monday she expected Alves to remain jailed during the investigation. Alves’ lawyer, Cristobal Martell, told local media he was satisfied with Alves’ testimony. He was expected to ask again for the player’s release on bail.

Alves was detained based on evidence gathered from the initial probe by authorities and testimony from the player, the alleged victim and witnesses.

Under Spain’s sexual consent law passed last year, sexual assault involves various crimes, from online abuse and groping to rape, each with different possible punishments. A case of rape can receive a maximum sentence of 15 years.

The 39-year-old Alves won 42 football titles, including three Champions Leagues with Barcelona and two Copa Americas with Brazil. He played in his third World Cup last year in Qatar.