Paris Saint-Germain and France forward Ousmane Dembele was named FIFA Men’s Player of the Year at a ceremony in Doha on Tuesday, while Spain and Barcelona midfielder Aitana Bonmati won the women’s award for a third straight year.

Dembele played a decisive role in PSG’s first Champions League title, scoring in a dominant 5-0 victory over Inter Milan in the final. He finished the season with 35 goals in all competitions, including a league-leading 21 in Ligue 1.

The 28-year-old, who won the Ballon d’Or in September, capped a commanding campaign in which PSG swept domestic honors and reached the Club World Cup final.

Dembele attended the ceremony while already in Qatar ahead of Wednesday’s Intercontinental Cup final, where PSG faces Flamengo.

“I want to thank all my teammates. It just shows that hard work pays off,” Dembele said. “It’s been a fantastic year for me, both individually and collectively. I hope to come back here again next year.”

Bonmati, the Champions League player of the season, also won the women’s Ballon d’Or for the third consecutive year and helped Barcelona claim the domestic treble while reaching the Champions League final.

The 27-year-old also reached the Euro 2025 final with Spain, losing to England on penalties. Bonmati was named player of the tournament.

“Thank you to the players, coaches and fans who voted for me to win this award,” said Bonmati, who is recovering from surgery on a fractured fibula.

Sarina Wiegman won the best women’s coach award for the fifth time after leading England to retain its European Championship title.

Luis Enrique claimed the men’s coach award after guiding PSG to its first Champions League crown.

The best women’s goalkeeper award went to England and Chelsea’s Hannah Hampton, who played a key role in the Lionesses’ Euro 2025 triumph with her penalty shootout saves and also won the domestic treble with her club.

Italy’s Gianluigi Donnarumma, now with Manchester City, won the men’s goalkeeper award for his role in PSG’s treble-winning season.

Mexico’s Lizbeth Ovalle won the FIFA Marta Award for the best goal in women’s football for her scorpion kick for Tigres against Guadalajara in March.

Santiago Montiel claimed the Puskas Award for the best men’s goal for his overhead strike for Independiente against Independiente Rivadavia in an Argentine Primera Division match in May.