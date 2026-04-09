With Iran clinching a spot at the World Cup, hopes of celebration among its passionate diaspora have collided with anguish over the country’s political upheaval and deep divisions about what Team Melli represents.

Iranian fans in the United States and beyond had dreamed of cheering their team in Los Angeles and Seattle, but many now question whether loyalty to a national squad that stayed silent during lethal crackdowns on protesters earlier this year is something they can still embrace.

Arad Ershad, a graduate student in New York who grew up in Tehran, had planned to buy flights and tickets to see Iran’s first-round matches.

Those plans faded as he watched players he once idolized offer no public condemnation of the government’s actions against demonstrators.

“It feels so bad that I do not want them to succeed,” he said. “Playing at a World Cup is the pinnacle for a footballer, but how can you stay silent?”

Ershad’s conflicted feelings typify a powerful rift within the Iranian diaspora.

Iran will appear at its seventh men’s World Cup, but the joy of qualification has been eclipsed by broader unrest and internal conflict throughout Iranian society.

Many expatriates feel the team has become entangled with the state rather than representing the people themselves.

Some plan to attend matches not to cheer the squad but to turn the global stage into a platform for protest. Others say they will watch simply to enjoy the game, separating their love for the sport from politics.

People play soccer at Stony Brook University, Stony Brook, U.S., April 3, 2026. (AP Photo)

The political tension is not confined to the stands. Iran’s political leaders have asked FIFA to relocate the national team’s group-stage matches from the United States to Mexico amid ongoing conflict and safety concerns, and the final decision rests with FIFA.

Iran’s sports ministry has banned national teams from traveling to nations it considers hostile until guarantees are in place.

The broader context is volatile. Iran is engaged in a war that has drawn in the United States and Israel, raising unprecedented questions about participation in a tournament hosted by countries involved in the conflict.

Analysts say there is no modern precedent for a World Cup participant facing such geopolitical barriers so close to the tournament’s start.

Political symbolism has already seeped into Iranian sport.

In recent international friendlies, Iranian players carried items seen as politically charged and, in some cases, made gestures interpreted as support for government-aligned narratives.

Iranian athletes who speak out against the regime risk severe consequences. Some past dissent has led to arrests, and reports suggest that outspoken individuals face legal pressure or detention back home.

The women’s national team found itself at the center of political pressure months earlier, when several players initially refused to sing the national anthem ahead of their Women’s Asian Cup matches.

That act was variously interpreted by commentators as political protest or a expression of mourning over war casualties, with some players ultimately accepting asylum offers abroad.

Prominent voices in the Iranian expatriate community have openly challenged the idea of supporting the men’s squad at the World Cup.

Former players who left Iran, including those who faced consequences for defying strict dress and conduct codes at home, argue that the current team fails to represent the aspirations and struggles of ordinary Iranians.

Some say the group’s silence during previous demonstrations over social restrictions deeply eroded trust.

For others in the diaspora, attending matches represents an opportunity to express both pride in their heritage and defiance of the regime’s politics.

Some fans hope to bring flags from before the Islamic Revolution as a symbol of protest, while others plan to wear shirts calling for change in Iran’s leadership.

Yet others believe that, given the larger geopolitical situation, the emotional toll may be too great for many to watch the team compete at all.

Amid these tensions, there is uncertainty whether Iran will field a squad in the United States. Iranian officials have indicated that a World Cup appearance hinges on whether FIFA grants a venue change and provides clear security assurances.