Diyarbakır-based Amed SK, commonly known as Amedspor, secured a historic promotion to the Turkish Süper Lig Saturday after a 3-3 draw against Iğdır on the final day of the TFF 1. Lig regular season, confirming a second-place finish with 74 points from 38 matches.

The result was enough to guarantee automatic promotion, capping a consistent campaign in which Amedspor remained among the top contenders throughout the season.

Finishing just behind Erzurumspor, the Diyarbakır side sealed their place in the top flight for the first time in club history.

The decisive match against Iğdır saw Amedspor hold firm in a high-scoring encounter, ensuring the single point required to secure promotion.

The final whistle sparked celebrations across Diyarbakır, with supporters gathering in large numbers to mark a milestone moment for the club.

Amedspor fans celebrate their promotion to the Turkish Süper Lig, in Diyarbakır, Türkiye, May 2, 2026. (DHA Photo)

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan congratulated the club on the promotion.

“I sincerely congratulate Amedspor, the entire community, and my brothers and sisters from Diyarbakır, who will represent our Diyarbakır in the Trendyol Süper Lig next season, and I wish them success,” he said in a statement.

Founded in 1972 and renamed in 2014, the club has a strong following in southeastern Türkiye's Kurdish community.

After years in the lower divisions, the club began a steady ascent, winning the TFF 2. Lig Red Group in 2023–24 to earn promotion to the second tier.

Amedspor will now turn the focus to preparations for the 2026–27 season, where they will compete against Turkish football's established powers such as Galatasaray, Fenerbahçe and Beşiktaş.