Borussia Dortmund's star striker Erling Haaland has informed the Bundesliga side that he will leave for Premier League's Manchester City at the end of the season, several German media reported Monday.

According to sports portal The Athletic, Man City CEO Ferran Soriano has already informed Dortmund chief executive Hans-Joachim Watzke that they will activate a 75-million-euro ($78.9 million) release clause in Haaland's contract.

Several other media, including Bild newspaper, Kicker magazine and Sky Germany, which holds the rights to the Bundesliga, said a deal could be finalized in the coming days.

Haaland is among the hottest transfer prospects this summer with the Norwegian 21-year-old having scored 61 goals in 66 league games for the Ruhr valley club since joining them in early 2020.

Top clubs including Real Madrid, Paris Saint-Germain and City, among others, have been linked with the player at times.

The club did not comment on the matter Monday.

Dortmund, in the meantime, is interested in Salzburg forward Karim Adeyemi as a possible Haaland replacement.

Haaland himself switched to Dortmund from Salzburg in early 2020 for 20 million euros.

Dortmund Sports Director Sebastian Kehl had said Sunday that the club wanted to have clarity on Haaland this week.